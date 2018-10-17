Andrew Gething: We need to move on from publishing claim stats

Most life insurance providers publish their claim stats. While this is a step forward, we need to do more, says MorganAsh's managing director

Surveys continue to show consumer perception of insurance pay out rates is far lower than reality. In practice, claim stats are primarily for the adviser community and have not changed the perception of the consumer.

It can be argued that over time this will change, but I think this is going to be many years. The damage done to consumer perception from poor claims payouts will take a long time to recover.

Industry goal?

The trouble with focusing on publishing claim stats is that this elevates claim stats themselves as the goal.

My argument is that the goals are not "high claims pay-out rates". The goals are set by the Daily Mail and consumer perception. And while I don't advocate the Daily Mail as being correct, we should not blame the messenger. It is up to the industry to change consumer perception.

To this end, I think the industry should set the goal posts at meeting customer perception, and target removing these perceptions mismatches which end up feeding the Daily Mail type articles.

Critical illness

We know customers do not understand our products and, particularly for critical illness (CI) do not understand why some conditions are paid out and others not. Consumers pay to be looked after when a medical crisis happens.

Product improvements with an increase in scope of conditions now covered by CI is all good progress and Vitality with its Serious Illness product has gone some way to cover more conditions. But I think we need to go further than just adding definitions to CI, we need to provide emotional and empathetic support at this great time of disruption and need.

What I propose is to upgrade the 'claims process' to a 'care service'. In practice, this is just evolution of the traditional claims process but more importantly it feels like a revolution to the consumer:-

The 'care service' is for all policy holders regardless of claim or product. In practice this might be limited to CI and income protection, and reduced version for life.

To remove all barriers like; deferred periods and supplying documentation. All the consumer needs to qualify is to have a policy.

Instead we need to listen to the consumer telling us about issues in their own words, then set about helping them by giving advice and guidance throughout their treatment.

As the biggest effort and time consuming task in claims processing is confirming the medical condition, there is a large overlap here. All this information can be gathered for a claim, while supporting the claimant. This delivers a great costs saving and these savings can hence be used to pay for rehabilitation and treatments.

Empathy

Traditionally, companies would not entertain paying consumers or providing any treatments until a claim is proven, for fear of paying out to those who do not meet the product criteria. Instead let's take a different approach; start talking and imparting empathy as soon as the consumer is ill, regardless if they qualify for a claim.

In some cases consumers will be very ill, but not meet the definitions of deferred periods. As we look after the consumer and they have appreciated the empathy, care and support, they are far more accepting to receive bad news on the claim. Further, it is important to continue to provide care and support while they are ill, even if the claim is not paid. Thus demonstrating care and empathy, rather than just issuing callous claim rejecting letters. This results in far fewer acrimonious complaints.

Advisers benefit from services such as these in several ways as they offer expert support and guidance for those faced with a long-term illness or injury. They help people cope with their changed lives, or help them get their lives back on track.

Services such as bereavement counseling and CBT can also be provided. Patients with cancer are given support and empathy, with conditions and the side effects of treatments explained by medical experts. This is especially valuable with the recent news of the NHS not providing vital cancer care nurse services.

Emotional support is often as valuable to customers as the money they receive from their policy. This gives advisers a valuable emotional benefit to promote protection products in addition to the financial benefit.

Support in a crisis

Put simply, consumers buy protection to look after them when things go pear-shaped. Previously the industry has totally focused on the financial benefit and ignored the emotional impacts of a health crisis. Building in crisis support meets the consumer's perception - we support them in a crisis.

Representing their clients at claim stage can be very time consuming for advisers, having to explain the process, explain why it takes so long, and manage the claimant's anxiety.

It is important consumers are engaged and the process explained from the moment they make contact. They receive support, guidance and empathy straight away. This removes the anxiety and stress of waiting for claim decisions, and thus reduces this burden on advisers.

So let me be clear - publishing claim stats is a good thing, but we should consider it just part of housekeeping. We should move our goals to meeting consumer perception and by improving our own processes - upgrading claims processes to care services - we can do this, without increasing our costs.

Andrew Gething is managing director of MorganAsh