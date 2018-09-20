Nick Telfer: Protecting families (not just individuals)

Value-added services are available to partners/spouses, parents and children of members - not just policyholders

Suffering from an illness or injury can be life-changing. Whether it is short-term or long-term, the impact of the uncertainty, the diagnosis, the subsequent treatment and rehabilitation can have far-reaching consequences.

These consequences are not confined to an individual, the rest of family also has to cope with the new reality that would mean, they have to become carers; they are bereaved or simply have to deal with the emotional trauma. And in these situations, the help needed can be multiple - it is financial, physical, mental and medical.

While protection policies may have started as being purely financial, we believe there is now a growing need that the support insurers provide should not be just about money, but about being a valuable source of help, guidance and information for the wellbeing of the whole family. And not just when the policyholder is ill, but throughout the lifetime of the policy.

Value-added services

For example, income protection providers offer a growing range of healthcare services including health MOTs, second opinion services, physiotherapy, counselling and virtual GP consultations through partners such as Square Health.

According to Square Health, "many people don't really have a complete picture of their health until something bad happens. If they have an easy and affordable route to having a medical assessment of their health before something bad happens, they have a much better chance of averting a serious health crisis in the future.

"However, we know that policyholder's income can take a hit when a close family member is ill too, so extending these kinds of services to the whole family is something we'd encourage the Protection industry to consider."

From prevention, to medical opinion, to rehabilitation and care, the value-added support that providers should offer can come in many forms. Lifestyle choices can have a positive impact on the future health of the family, and it can be seemingly small pieces of professional help and advice that make a difference. So, speedy access to services like health MOTs and second opinions can be vital to ensure the whole family has a network of financial, emotional and professional support to call on.

Will writing and power of attorney

Another additional benefit well-valued by members is writing a will or arranging power of attorney. Both of these documents are incredibly important to have in place should the worst happen as they legally protect the family when the breadwinner is unable to communicate their wishes. Often people are concerned about the costs associated with putting these essential documents in place, so offering them at no extra cost makes planning easier.

Legal for Life can provide these services to partners/spouses, parents and children of members. It is not just for policyholders. The value of these services was highlighted in a 2018 survey by Legal for Life provider Epoq, which revealed that only 15% of respondents receive legal advice as a benefit despite 87% of respondents to a previous survey saying they valued this type of benefit.

Furthermore, just 12% say they have access to legal documents, such as wills and powers of attorney through their employer. It seems therefore that offering these services alongside a protection policy and making it easy for people to cover themselves legally, as well as financially in case of ill health, is a good fit for the protection industry. And extending this to families can only be a good thing as it seems few people receive help from elsewhere.

But no-one likes to think of themselves becoming ill or needing the constant care of their family. Advisers play a vital role helping clients understand the everyday value of these benefits that can be accessed at any time - it is not just about a policy that they may or may not claim on. And by explaining the value of the whole package, we believe it keeps the client healthier and more likely to stay members.

What we hope to see is a move towards providing not just policyholders, but also their families, with a more holistic safety net at all times - while they are healthy, when they claim, when they are rehabilitating and if they need to care for a loved one.

Nick Telfer is product and marketing director at British Friendly