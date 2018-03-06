Andrew Clark: Building customer trust

Munich Re's alternative solution to speed up the life application process without compromising underwriting credibility

A few weeks ago we published our customer research that highlighted a continued ‘lack of' customer trust as a major issue for the protection market.

This is a well discussed point and so whilst this will not be a surprise to many, our research does support a different approach to tackling this long-standing issue.

In this article we explore why current strategies are not solving the ‘trust' issue but are actually perpetuating it and why our proposed alternative might just work.

The protection industry is underpinned by a strong desire to provide a ‘social good' to protect its customer's lifestyles and families should the worst happen.

It is also true that the industry continuously strives to ‘close the protection gap' that so stubbornly remains present in the UK. Insurers have taken great strides here and should be congratulated for the improvements to date.

Customer trust

However, strategies of the past have focussed largely on customer engagement by improving pricing, widening policy coverage, improving access to instant quotes and reducing the number of cases needing manual underwriting.

All of these developments have driven significant proposition improvements in favour of the customer but it seems with one important and unforeseen side-effect. The very same changes that delivered the proposition benefits also contribute to undermining customer trust.

One example is the application form itself. All applications used to be paper based and required manual underwriting often needing further evidence prior to being put ‘on risk'.

Now customers have access to instant quotes and can complete a full protection application online, even if they disclose quite detailed medical conditions.

These sophisticated applications provide instant rule driven decisions and the majority of cases go on risk without the need for any additional medical underwriting.

Whilst the benefits are clear, there has been a transfer of responsibility. With less reliance on medical evidence the customer is responsible for the accuracy of their disclosures.

This causes anxiety and leads them to question the validity of their policy at claim stage - ultimately this harms their trust in us as an industry.

Alternative strategy

So why would an alternative strategy work? Our proposal is to deliver a fully automated medical evidence underwriting model - crazy? Well let's see.

Can we improve customers' engagement? Yes, by largely removing the disclosure burden from the customer and simplifying the initial application process. Initial distributor feedback also supported this view. Can we improve customers' confidence in completing medical disclosures? Yes, as the answers to these questions would be provided by their medical records. Can we reverse the customers' view that claims will not be paid? Yes, because underwriting based on medical evidence, rather than customer's disclosure, will allow the industry to consider enhanced claims certainty for customers.

Technology enables automation which allows more underwriting without it being intrusive to the customer journey. This is Munich Re's solution.

The GP Challenge

Clearly there are challenges such as encouraging GPs to adopt the technology for transferring their patient's information and ultimately increasing trust between GPs and our industry.

We will need to overcome each challenge in order to deliver our new approach.

To help the industry tackle these challenges, in 2018 Munich Re will be pursuing a number of key initiatives to help drive up GPs' engagement, focusing specifically on the key barriers identified in our research.

We will also be refining our technology platform to deliver efficient solutions for automated underwriting. We recognise that to deliver this paradigm shift we will need to continue our close engagement with the industry throughout 2018.

Whilst in recent quarters there have been improvements in overall new policy sales, the level of growth remains largely flat and so it looks as if another approach is required.

We believe our proposal will go some way to rebuilding customer trust and hopefully ensuring more people have cover in place.

Andrew Clark is a business development manager for Munich Re