Brendan Llewellyn: The problem with protection

Brendan Llewellyn: "The simple, obvious problem with protection is you either spend money you cannot get back or a terrible thing happens to you."

The trouble with protection, argues Brendan Llewellyn, is your money can feel wasted unless something horrible happens to you. The sector needs to evolve and, he points out, it is …

That many consumers have inadequate or no life assurance and the overwhelming majority do not have any income protection cover is well documented. Reasons why? In discussions over many decades, I have encountered quite a list:

* Consumers are ostriches - they don't like to acknowledge bad things may happen

* Consumers are scared of dying or becoming very ill so they give the subject a swerve

* Advisers prefer more interesting areas, such as investment

* Advisers focus on older clients who are capital-rich and have less need for protection

* Mortgage advisers used to sell protection but now take their earnings from the lenders

* Husbands don't like to think of their wives having large amounts of money in their absence

* Consumers don't believe companies will pay out on income protection or critical illness

* Income protection or critical illness have too many exclusions, which makes it all too complicated

* The buying experience is laced with hassle

* The big insurers are not interested so they don't do much high-profile marketing

* And so on

Maybe some of these hit the mark but there are some simpler issues to consider first. Think about the other things people do with their ‘spare' money. They might save some, short or long term. That does involve some hard choices - how much to save and so forth. but you can always pause, defer and plan to save more later.

Or, if you have capital you might chose to invest it. No dilemmas there - all you have to do is decide on your attitudes and objectives and if these change, you change the plan. At no point in all this have you the consumer spent money - other than in charges and fees.

Yet protection, as we now practice it, is different. It involves spending money - the premium - and clients' options are simply to accept that money has gone, or even worse - become ill or incapacitated or die. In which case - exclusions and so on permitting - you will not have ‘lost' your money but probably would rather you had. This simple, obvious point is the problem with protection - you either spend money you cannot get back or a terrible thing happens to you.

There are three case studies from the history of the sector in the UK that suggest a solution. The first is the long success of industrial branch business as practiced by, in no particular order - Blackburn Philanthropic, The Refuge, the Pru and many more.

Through this channel, the vehicles of choice were whole life or endowment plans. Neither of these products gave consumers a difficult choice. With the first you either let it ride throughout your life or sought earlier payment terms. With an endowment, you had life cover along the way and, at the end of the term, a savings return. To be clear, I am not talking about value here but the essential structure of the marketing proposition.

Case study two - an extension of the principle - is the flexible whole life plan. Again, let's not dwell on value - it is perfectly possible to reprice without distribution loading. The proposition here was that you had, in one plan, a savings or investment vehicle combined with protection. So whether you survived or not - there was a payout.

And number three - endowment mortgages. You have a loan to pay off and you wish to protect your family along the way. Again - the point is not about value. The proposition structure here could be delivered at much better value than some buyers experienced. The idea is simply about bundling savings with protection so that, no matter what the outcome, there is a consumer benefit and buyers do not feel they are spending money.

We also know the self-employed are now notably unprotected but we may also recall ICTA s226 and its helpful adjunct s226a with tax relief on life assurance. If at some point pensions tax relief is limited to basic rate, then that is the time to make the case for a reintroduction of a modern day s226a

So in the modern world how this might be delivered? Bundling does not have to be at formal product level. Take a package comprised of a savings ISA with life cover - all you would have to do is aggregate marketing material, application, communication and payment collection.

Or the new solution from Certua where your platform asset balance is integrated with your protection needs - the market rises and your need for cover falls and vice versa. This manages the consumer dilemma - you invest more for your future and your cover costs fall.

The ‘D' word

And full marks to another solution that recently hit the streets - or at least the screens - Dead Happy. Yes, this new brand takes on the euphemistic world of life assurance and uses the ‘D' word. It even offers a chance to win a trip to the Mexican Day of the Dead.

Offering short-term cover just as you get with car or house insurance, it will require a re-assessment of many of the protection sector axioms. A pleasing touch on the website is that buyers of this cover will get to nominate who they would like to benefit - friends, charities, kids, parents and others. A new take, then, on the idea of the bucket list.

Certua is aimed at the advised sector while Dead Happy is direct-to-consumer. And, while very different, these two initiatives do have one thing in common - in neither case is commission payable. Protection of course was not swept up with the Retail Distribution Review and commission is still payable today.

Many point to the protection gap and suggest a commission ban would destroy a struggling sector. Maybe, but where protection arrangements are put in place as part of a wider plan for a client, it does seem anomalous that one part of the plan has commission embedded while the rest is paid for as agreed with the client. At some point this anomaly has to be addressed and, meanwhile, new initiatives like these should be applauded.

Brendan Llewellyn is owner of Marketing Edge and director of Adviser Home