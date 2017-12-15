David Price: Countering mental health issues at Christmas

Wellbeing expert David Price discusses a range of practical ways employers can set about looking after the mental health of their staff during the seasonal period

The festive season is generally seen as a joyful time of the year and yet it does present a number of issues that can negatively affect employees' mental health. Seasonal affective disorder or ‘SAD' is, for example, a well-known side effect of entering the darker and colder winter months.

Meanwhile, the event of Christmas itself also brings a lot of pressure - from financial worries to buying the perfect Christmas gift to spending the day with in-laws. Darker moods and festive pressures can lead to mental health conditions arising, or worsening, during this period.

Encouraging employees to talk about their mental health and providing workplace support are two steps that contribute significantly towards encouraging good mental health at work. Most businesses will have a mental health policy in place that outlines how this will be handled in the workplace - from reporting mental health conditions to managers to the recording of mental health absences.

The policy is a useful tool to highlight the support the business offers to their staff. This may be in the form of an employee assistance programme that offers confidential counselling and support services, usually over the telephone and through face-to-face appointments. Where employers do not provide such a programme, they can use the policy to communicate other company programmes, local support groups or national counselling telephone services.

Although this information is contained in the policy, sending out periodic reminders about the available support can provide a useful reminder to staff during difficult times of the year. It will help increase use and reassure workers their mental health is supported by their employer at work.

Managers can receive training on spotting signs that indicate an employee is struggling with their mental health, such as any changes in their normal behaviour or an increase in sickness absence. If the manager sees these signs, they can arrange a meeting with the employee to discuss their mental health.

The meeting should be held in a private space and the employee should not be pressurised or rushed to respond. In cases where the employee does not want to talk, the manager can use the meeting to let the employee know they can be approached at any time to talk through any concerns they have.

Employees who return to work after absences due to mental health conditions should be invited to a return to work meeting. This meeting can be used positively to welcome the employee back in to the workplace and update them on any changes that have taken place during their absence. This should not be overwhelming for the employee and needs to be balanced against ensuring the employee does not feel isolated or ignored on their return.

The employer can also ask the employee whether they require any support in work. This is especially important where the mental health condition is linked to their role, such as workplace stress, and the employer should consider taking steps to ensure the employee can remain in work.

At the return to work meeting, having a phased return can also be discussed depending on the recommendations by a medical professional. A phased return can help ease the returning employee back in to the workplace and limit the risk of them going off sick again.

Practical support

Aside from offering mental health support, employers can also consider providing practical support that will ease the worries of their employees. Offering financial support to staff will help employees with money problems at an expensive time of the year.

Employers can consider making Christmas loans, agreeing advances on wages or offering help in the form of money vouchers. To avoid simply shifting the issue to a future date, employers can meet with the employee and agree a repayment scheme, such as paying back a specified sum each month for a set period. Putting the repayment agreement in writing will ensure there is no confusion about what has actually been agreed.

Another practical step is to consider employees' workloads over the festive season. This is, usually, a period of increased activity that has to be balanced against high levels of holiday. Those employees who have a number of days booked off over Christmas may be experiencing worries about completing their task lists, and may even be planning to log on over their holidays to finish off work.

Before staff take holiday, managers should arrange a catch-up to check whether they have any outstanding work that needs to be handed over to their colleagues. This catch-up can also be used as a reminder to staff they should be using their holiday entitlement for rest and relaxation, and any concerns about workloads should be raised beforehand. This will ensure holiday can be used for the correct purpose and will help employees return to work feeling refreshed.

David Price is CEO of Health Assured