Mark Witte: Myriad of health concerns shown by employers

Mark Witte analyses the implications of some of the key conclusions of Aon's 2017 UK Health Survey of 200 organisations, including the growing recognition of the importance of an emotional health offering

Employers have never paid so much attention to employee health. There are social and economic undercurrents of course - escalating healthcare costs, a continued shift away from the state for the health and welfare burden, increased awareness of the impact of underlying poor health behaviours and increasingly diverse and multigenerational workforces, as well as escalating debt and emotional pressures.

All of these factors are combining to move health higher up the corporate agenda, and indeed, Aon's 2017 UK Health Survey, shows just 4% of employers do not see a direct correlation between employee health and performance.

This survey of 200 UK organisations also showed 96% of employers either agree or strongly agree they are responsible for improving employee health behaviours - indeed, 77% are looking to improve their existing health and wellbeing programmes in the next 12 months.

Perhaps more tellingly, the shape of ‘employee health' is changing. Although employee physical health continues to be important to employers, they are also looking to strike a balance between what are becoming the four widely accepted core pillars of health and wellbeing - emotional, physical, social and financial.

Physical and social wellbeing programmes have been the most commonly adopted strategies - at 60% and 49% respectively - although this may be partly attributable to longer-standing workplace initiatives, such as health & safety, occupational health or community/charitable projects forming the backbone of a strategy. The survey suggests employers will continue to develop and refine these programmes in the year ahead.

The survey also, however, showed 43% of employers are looking to evolve their emotional health offering to support mental health issues further. This reveals high levels of considered activity and is no doubt fuelled by the widespread media coverage on this issue in the last couple of years. Indeed, 95% of employers are concerned about the current and future issues of mental health.

On top of this, 53% of employers are looking to improve the support available to employees through financial wellbeing initiatives, recognising the importance of this maturing theme in its own right, but also perhaps acknowledging the established links between financial, emotional and physical wellbeing.

Current and future concerns

The current and future concerns of employers are many, but - across the board - mental health is, at 43%, seen as the top current concern on their agenda, while physical and lifestyle behaviours (both 33%) follow closely behind. As for the future, the number one concern is an ageing workforce (43%) and it will clearly be an area of focus in the coming years.

When it comes to understanding the impact of health - including costs - on a business, just 41% of employers say they have a clear view, yet 70% plan to clarify it for their individual situation in the year ahead.

It is perhaps no surprise that without a strategic approach, a designated budget for a health and wellbeing programme is hard to come by - indeed, nearly two-thirds of organisations currently operate programmes without direct funding. The importance of building a sound business case for funding, focusing perhaps on a defined return on investment, can be vital.

As such, at the heart of a successfully executed wellbeing strategy rests a comprehensive and robust analysis of relevant data and benefits information, aligned with a clear understanding about a firm, its key objectives and success metrics. From this foundation, an informed and targeted strategy can be executed, resulting in a relevant programme that addresses key risks, engages employees and gives the best possible chance of a measurable return on investment.

Analysis of this nature will also emphasise the importance in deciding at what stage it is likely to be the most impactful to engage and support employees. For many years, the largest spend on employee health and wellbeing has typically concentrated on employees who are already in a state of ill health.

Increasingly we are seeing employers acknowledge that, while offering employees medical treatment and support (and, where necessary, access to longer-term care for prolonged periods of ill-health) is important, there may be a greater gain if the focus shifts to promoting and engaging employees in the positive lifestyle behaviours that reduce the risk of them falling ill in the first place.

In 2016, Aon conducted its first EMEA Health Survey, encompassing the views of more than 500 employers across the region. The EMEA survey will be conducted again in 2018 with the aim of alternating this with UK specific data in 2019. In the 2016 EMEA survey, 93% of employers saw a direct correlation between employee health and performance.

Mark Witte is head of healthcare & risk consulting at Aon Employee Benefits. You can download a copy of the UK Health Survey 2017 here and a copy of the EMEA Health Survey 2016 here