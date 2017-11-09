The Hunger Games: Why insurers should forget fasting medical tests

Traditionally insurers have requested fasting glucose and lipids but we think it's time to forget fasting, writes Square Health's Dr Anne King.

Several studies have shown fasting is not necessary so why inconvenience your client?

Because, as we know, there are enough hurdles on the path from initial conversation to acceptance where the customer can stumble and drop out on the road to going on risk. Fasting medicals is one we should eliminate.

Medicals should be convenient, easy and simple. Getting rid of fasting medical tests is the next step. So what is the medical reasoning behind this approach?

Glucose

In 2011 the World Health Organisation concluded that HbA1c could be used to diagnose Diabetes Mellitus1.

The good news is that HbA1c does not require fasting and gives to an indication of blood glucose levels over a prolonged period. Some of the glucose in blood binds to haemoglobin in red blood cells (producing glycated haemoglobin or HbA1c).

Red blood cells survive for about 2 to 3 months and as the amount of HbA1c depends on the concentration of glucose in the blood, it gives a good indication of the average blood glucose level over the past two to three months.

Blood glucose, whether taken as a random or fasting sample, only gives an indication of the glucose concentration at that moment in time.

Christina Rigby, proposition development manager at Royal London says: "According to Diabetes UK over 4 million people in the UK are living with diabetes.

"Securing life cover for people living with a chronic condition such as Diabetes is not always straightforward and can involve detailed medical questionnaires; they can face policy exclusions, additional premiums or being declined, depending on the nature of their condition and how well they manage their health.

"Instead of requesting a fasting medical, we use the customers HbA1c blood test result which makes it easier for advisers to help their customers with diabetes to secure life cover."

Lipids

Several studies have shown there appears to be little difference between fasting and non-fasting lipid levels.

As part of its updated guidance on ‘Cardiovascular disease: risk assessment and reduction, including lipid modification', NICE indicated that a fasting sample is not needed and non-HDL cholesterol should be reported as part of the lipid profile2.

In 2016 a joint consensus statement issued by the European Atherosclerosis Society and European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine recommended that non-fasting blood samples are routinely used for the assessment of plasma lipid profiles3.

"The insurance industry is continually striving to make it as easy as possible for people to obtain insurance," says Debbie Bolton, head of underwriting and claims strategy, AIG Life.

"Our aim is to be as easy to do business with as possible. We want to keep blood testing to a minimum and only ask for a blood test in less than 8 per cent of all applications. We prefer a customer to attend a medical appointment at their own convenience, and to be spared the need to skip a meal ahead of a blood test.

"Therefore, we have removed fasting blood tests in all but the very rarest of cases, and as this practice becomes more widespread in the industry, and other providers follow our lead, we should find that more customers obtain the levels of protection they really need."

For advisers, making the application journey smoother is valuable to the overall process.

Mark Dennison of adviser firm LightBlueUK says: "We would certainly encourage insurers to try to make the customer journey through the medical and underwriting process as simple as possible. Losing clients due to the lethargy and complexity of the process is frustrating for all concerned.

"While it is an important part of the adviser's skillset to make sure the client is informed and engaged throughout the process, for many people there comes a point when the application journey feels more like a tedious waste of time. Cutting back on potential pitfalls would help to cut back on NTUs."

So what is the catch? Are non-fasting medicals too good to be true?

There are a few considerations to note. The HbA1c test costs more than a fasting glucose and there are certain medical conditions, notably haemoglobinopathies, that would make a HbA1c reading invalid.

In clinical practice, the diagnosis of diabetes would not normally be made on the basis of a single test result.

It's worth noting too that if the non-fasting plasma triglyceride concentration is above 5 mmol/L, a fasting lipid profile should be considered3.

So, don't let your clients go hungry. Forget fasting and improve your customer's journey.

Dr Anne King, BSc, MB ChB, MSc, CEO Square Health

References

1. www.who.int/diabetes/publications/diagnosis_diabetes2011/en/

2. www.nice.org.uk/guidance/cg181/chapter/implementation-getting-started

3. doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehw152