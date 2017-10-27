Melissa Collett: How do we measure consumer trust?

Melissa Collett: "Consumer perceptions of the trustworthiness of brands and products can be just as important as the actual experience at claims stage."

Consumer trust is one of most important issues for the insurance sector today but, while everyone is keen to build and increase it, how do you actually measure it? Melissa Collett assesses the options

Consumer trust is one of most important issues for the insurance sector today and yet it remains one of the least understood. It is recognised by the regulator as a key component of good corporate culture and it underpins a number of other topics, such as accessibility and vulnerable customers. Everyone is keen to build and increase it - but how do you actually measure it?

Consumer trust is an elusive concept that is not easily amenable to black-and-white definitions. In insurance terms, it can mean a belief an insurer is going to deliver on its promise to pay when things go wrong. As Lifesearch CEO Tom Baigrie has said of protection insurance, the claim is the core product.

So that means measuring claims statistics should be able to give us a good indication of how trusted an insurance product or brand is. This belief, particularly among advisers, is what led to claims statistics being published several years ago and the continual push for greater transparency on ‘claims paid' statistics.

The rate of claims paid, for example, is one of three metrics that ratings companies such as Fairer Finance use to calculate overall fairness of life insurance brands.

Yet the rate of claims paid cannot be the sole measurement of consumer trust, since the vast majority of consumers of insurance will never make a claim. Consumer perceptions of the trustworthiness of brands and products can be just as important as the actual experience at claims stage. Whether consumers think the insurer is going to deliver on its promise can be crucial to whether the brand is a trusted one.

Measuring consumer perceptions can be a tricky business. Consumer polling can be very helpful, provided the poll has a significant sample size and robust survey questions, but it is not always easy to do.

Objective criteria of what constitutes good cover is another alternative but there are differences of opinion on what cover really matters to consumers. In the wake of the Monarch airlines collapse, for instance, cover for scheduled airline failure suddenly seems extremely important to have in a travel insurance policy.

Nevertheless, a significant proportion of travel insurers did not offer this to their customers. Does that mean these travel insurers ought to be less trusted? After all, had Monarch not collapsed, this may have never come to light.

Focus groups can help look behind the polling data and drill down to some of the issues that really matter to consumers - especially those who have purchased insurance but have not necessarily made a claim.

Tipping point

Where the difference between products on price comparison websites can be a matter of pennies, there must be something other than price that drives consumer choice. I would suggest the tipping point is likely to be trust. So how can companies differentiate on trust and how can trust in the sector be strengthened overall?

The professional body for insurance, the Chartered Insurance Institute, recognises the importance of understanding consumer trust. Securing and justifying public trust in insurance is part of its Royal Charter.

The challenges of defining and measuring trust is something the CII wants to help the profession tackle by commissioning its own research into consumer trust. Due to be launched next year, the research is intended to track consumer attitudes about insurance and what behaviours really matter to them.

This research will include a number of quantitative and qualitative measures, including consumer polling and focus groups, as well as wide-ranging research into stakeholder perspectives. The plan is to develop a trust index to yield key insights into consumer thinking around trust.

In addition, the CII is working on a tool that could help firms assess their own trust position. Hopefully this will enable the profession to more comprehensively scope and measure trust than ever before. This will greatly benefit the sector. After all, earning the trust and confidence of the public to protect them against risk is what insurance is all about.

Melissa Collett is professional standards director at the Chartered Insurance Institute