CII challenges women to talk about money

The Chartered Insurance Institute is raising awareness to tackle financial wellbeing for women

The Insuring Women's Futures initiative will aim to get as many women as possible to join in conversations on 21 November across social media platforms using the hashtags #femalemoney, #InsuringFutures and #MakeEachMomentCount.

As well as social media, volunteers have been challenged to hold face-to-face meetings during Talk Money Week, which will take place from 18 to 22 November.

Earlier this year, the CII challenged people across the sector to speak to at least 10 women about how they can improve their financial wellbeing.

CII to host female-focused financial wellbeing training

Chartered Insurance Institute CEO Sian Fisher (pictured) said: "For women to take action to improve their financial futures, we need to get women to understand and talk about the financial perils and pitfalls they face because of their gender."

Fisher said she will share her own experience, adding: "We can learn so much from each other by sharing the problems we face and how we overcome them. I hope women take part in the conversation online and the posts on social media leave them feeling empowered to take action."

