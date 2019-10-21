MetLife enhances group life proposition for SMEs

Nearly a third of SME employers say staff wellbeing is an issue, research shows

MetLife has introduced an employee assistance programme (EAP) designed to meet the needs of employees of smaller companies.

According to research by MetLife - a study involving 508 decision-makers at companies employing between 50 and 300 staff - 31% of firms believe wellbeing is an issue.

It also found that just a quarter (24%) of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) across the UK have access to EAPs, however around two fifths (41%) of SME bosses plan to seek advice on how to better support the wellbeing of their staff.

MetLife's latest enhancements to its group life proposition reflect this demand, it said. The firm's group life offering with SME EAP covers three core areas of wellbeing: financial, mental and physical.

Provided in partnership with Health Assured, it is available to family members in the same household as SME employees and can be accessed by phone and via MetLife's Health e-Hub app, at no extra cost.

Financial wellbeing

The EAP includes access to legal advisers who can provide information on issues such as debt, credit card consolidation, pensions and retirements planning as well as budgeting and living on reduced income, and general money management issues.

Mental wellbeing

It also includes access to counsellors to offer assistance with issues such as depression, stress, bereavement, anxiety and panic attacks, as well as relationship counselling.

Physical wellbeing

It provides on-hand nurses to offer guidance on issues such as stopping smoking, exercise and healthier eating, as well as heart health, serious and terminal illness alongside everyday aches and pains.

‘Simple to understand'

Adrian Matthews, employee benefits director, MetLife UK said: "It's vital to recognise that SME employees are often called upon to step up to the challenges of working in an environment where resources can be stretched. This has implications for staff wellness with impacts for overall mental health; pressures on leisure, family time, exercise and eating patterns.

"SME bosses see staff retention as a major issue and it's clear that enhanced Employee Benefits are important to the SME sector. And whilst every employer has different and specific needs, our research shows some very clear SME priorities for employee benefit provision. The proposition must be simple to understand; have an excellent claims handling and payment track record; with the expert support that is dedicated to meet the specific needs of SME employers.

"Less than a quarter of SME staff have access to specialist support services and we aim to address this issue by fulfilling a need for tailored guidance on financial, mental and physical well-being issues that can impact an employee's daily wellbeing."