Generali UK launches Best Doctors mental health navigator

Assessment and signposting to appropriate services by mental health clinicians

Generali UK has today launched a mental health navigator service, added at no extra cost to the range of early intervention and rehabilitation services available via its group income protection (GIP) policy.

Designed to reduce pressure on line managers and mental health first aiders as well as improve outcomes for individuals and businesses, the service provides assessment and signposting to services by mental health clinicians alongside mental health condition and treatment reviews.

According to Generali, mental health navigator streamlines the integration of an employers' existing benefits, services and mental health policies and procedures.

The service, which has already been rolled out in Canada and Australia, is powered by Best Doctors' parent firm Teledoc Health.

Colin Hawes, head of claims at Generali Employee Benefits UK, commented: "UK businesses and employees are currently bombarded with a confusing array of mental health support services: at last count, around 3,000 self-care apps are available for example. And pressure is increasingly being placed on line managers and mental Health first aiders to identify problems and appropriately signpost to relevant and useful solutions.

"It's an incredibly complex landscape. In order to know where to turn, employees need to be first helped by mental health trained clinicians to understand the problem. Only then can they learn how to fix it. This is one of the ways the Best Doctors' service is strengthening our mental health care pathway."

Dominic Howard, Director, Teladoc Health Europe, added: ""For employers not only in the UK but globally, mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing their business currently. Our recent global mental health study revealed that over half of employees globally (55%) agree more should be done in their workplace to improve mental health, with more than a third (38%) saying they would be more productive at work if there was better mental health support.

"Our mental health navigator service can deliver employees the support they need on their terms, filling a critical gap in access to mental healthcare services for whatever issue they may be struggling with."

Care pathways

Involving a psychologists, psychiatrists and clinicians, the service is designed to diagnose and provide an action plan for those struggling with a range of mental health conditions such as anxiety, stress or depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), among others.

It is available to all employees of Generali's GIP policyholders and their families (over the age of 18) and will be fully integrated into Generali's comprehensive care pathways, which can be tailored to individual employee requirements. These include access to employee assistance programme, vocational rehabilitation, physiotherapy, cognitive behavioural therapy, specialist dietetics, absence and return to work case managements, plus conflict resolution and mediation services.

Rita Fridella, president, LifeWorks and executive president, Morneau Shepell - Generali's EAP and Total Wellbeing Partner, added: "Mental health and wellbeing ecosystems are complex. A guiding hand will undoubtedly be welcomed by employees, helping them navigate their choices according to expertly assessed need. Success here relies on much needed collaboration between providers.

"That's why LifeWorks, with its digital capabilities and clinical excellence, is delighted to be working closely with Generali and Best Doctors to help ensure employees are efficiently and appropriately supported."