Ex-SJP adviser: 'Anger over cruise cancellation unsurprising'

According to a former SJP adviser, who preferred to remain anonymous, the culture at the firm is rooted in status.

A former St James's Place (SJP) adviser was unsurprised to hear its advisers were reportedly kicking up a fuss after their annual cruise was cancelled

On Sunday (13 October) The Sunday Times ran a story that alleged advisers at SJP had threatened to stop selling investments for the rest of the year unless they were compensated for the loss of their annual cruise holiday.

SJP used to reward its ‘top performing' partners - those who sold the most of the firm's products - with a luxury week-long cruise. Following several articles by The Sunday Times, however, the firm's chief executive Andrew Croft launched a review into the incentives and remuneration structure at the firm, and the cruises were consequently axed.

According to a former SJP adviser, who preferred to remain anonymous, the culture at the firm is rooted in status. They were unsurprised to hear of individuals refusing to sell without compensation.

"The more I think about it, it's all about status," they said. "So if you're an associate, or if you're a partner or a senior partner, the more you are looked upon and get more weight. And [top performers] get a kick out of being on these cruises and think, 'well, I'm a senior partner and I'm better than you' and I think that is the general census within them."

The former SJP adviser described the structure of the firm as a meritocracy, pointing out the firm has separate rooms for separate people at their annual conferences, with the more senior individuals enjoying greater privacy at the likes of the O2 Arena.

They continued: "The fact remains that, the layman on the street doesn't understand the differences between an IFA and SJP. We're all doing the same job. And we're all tarred with the same brush, unfortunately."

Informed Choice IFA and managing director Martin Bamford felt the same way: "The Sunday Times article is a bad look for SJP and for the advice profession more widely. There's an awful quote in there, referring to ‘drawing more money from clients this year'. If this is genuinely the role of SJP partners, there's a huge cultural issue at stake."

Bamford said it was in the interest of SJP clients to understand their "high and opaque" charges and the "apparent sales culture driving adviser behaviour".

The IFA continued: "What would be positive for the entire advice profession, of which SJP is an important part, would be for a decisive response from SJP senior management, and a move away from product sales-led advice to something more sustainable and professional."

For IFA and NextGen Planner co-founder Rohan Sivajoti, SJP's struggle centred on balancing appropriate rewards and bonuses with staff.

"It's good to see that it looks as though part of the review will include rewards for other actions other than just bringing more assets into in SJP. I can see how the current system could create a bad culture within the organisation and damage external reputation.

"It is an incredibly difficult task to balance rewards and bonuses with staff - something that all firms struggle with, I think. Hopefully we see some positive outcomes not just for SJP but also for its many clients."

SJP were contacted for comment.