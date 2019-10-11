COVER Excellence Awards 2019: All winners revealed!
Hosted at The Brewery, London, last night
Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft wins special award for Lifetime Achievement for more than 50 years service
COVER magazine pulled out all the stops at our annual industry awards bash last night (10 October).
Stepping into the big shiny shoes of The Brewery, London, it was a night of glamour hosted by comedy sporting legend Eddie The Eagle and introduced by COVER editor Adam Saville.
Celebrating the leading firms and individuals of the last 12 months, provider awards were picked up by Holloway Friendly (Best Income Protection), British Friendly (Best Added Value - Provider) and The Exeter took Best Individual Life for its Real Life proposition.
Over on the adviser side, Cura Financial Services won three awards, including an individual award for managing director Alan Knowles and Protection Intermediary of the Year, Moneysworth won Best Specialist Intermediary and Futureproof took Small Intermediary of the Year.
Protection Review's Kevin Carr won Insurance Person of the Year and Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft was given a very special Lifetime Achievement Award to an emphatic standing ovation.
About Wheatcroft, COVER editor said at the event: "This individual started his career in life insurance in 1968, a career which has incredibly surpassed 50 years. An ‘all round good egg' according to one leading industry figure, his knowledge of the marketplace is encyclopaedic and he has a passion for protection that few will ever match."
The full list of last night's winners and highly commended runners up can be found below.
Providers
Best Added Value Service (Provider)
Winner: British Friendly
Highly Commended: Aegon
Best Added Value Service (Third Party)
Winner: Square Health
Highly Commended: RedArc
Best Cash Plan
Winner: Health Shield
Best Group Critical Illness
Winner: Aviva
Best Group Income Protection
Winner: Canada Life
Best Group Private Medical Insurance
Winner: Bupa
Best Individual Critical Illness
Winner: Aviva
Highly Commended: Guardian
Best Individual Income Protection
Winner: Holloway Friendly
Highly Commended: Legal & General
Best Individual Life
Winner: The Exeter
Highly Commended: Guardian Financial Services
Best Individual Private Medical Insurance
Winner: VitalityHealth
Best International Private Medical Insurance
Winner: AXA Global Healthcare
Highly Commended: Now Health International
Best New Product - Innovation Award
Winner: Equipsme
Highly Commended: yulife
Highly Commended: VitalityLife - Dementia and FrailCare Cover
Best Promotion of Protection
Winner: Zurich
Highly Commended: AIG Life
Best Technology
Winner: CIExpert
Highly Commended: iPipeline
Diversity Award
Winner: Zurich
Insurance Person of the Year
Winner: Kevin Carr
Intermediaries
Best Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health
Winner: LifeSearch
Highly Commended: Willis Towers Watson
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year
Winner: advo
Highly Commended: Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Healthcare Intermediary of the Year
Winner: PES
Customer Service Award
Winner: Cura Financial Services
Highly Commended: Future Proof
Highly Commended: DW Mortgage Services
Best Specialist Intermediary
Winner: Moneysworth
Highly Commended: Employee Benefits Collective
Small Intermediary of the Year
Winner: Future Proof
Highly Commended: Lifepoint Healthcare
Protection Intermediary of the Year
Winner: Cura Financial Services
Highly Commended: Drewberry
Highly Commended: LifeSearch
Best Overall Intermediary (Individual)
Winner: Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Special award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner: Ron Wheatcroft, Swiss Re
