COVER Excellence Awards 2019: All winners revealed!

Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft wins special award for Lifetime Achievement for more than 50 years service

COVER magazine pulled out all the stops at our annual industry awards bash last night (10 October).

Stepping into the big shiny shoes of The Brewery, London, it was a night of glamour hosted by comedy sporting legend Eddie The Eagle and introduced by COVER editor Adam Saville.

Celebrating the leading firms and individuals of the last 12 months, provider awards were picked up by Holloway Friendly (Best Income Protection), British Friendly (Best Added Value - Provider) and The Exeter took Best Individual Life for its Real Life proposition.

Over on the adviser side, Cura Financial Services won three awards, including an individual award for managing director Alan Knowles and Protection Intermediary of the Year, Moneysworth won Best Specialist Intermediary and Futureproof took Small Intermediary of the Year.

Protection Review's Kevin Carr won Insurance Person of the Year and Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft was given a very special Lifetime Achievement Award to an emphatic standing ovation.

About Wheatcroft, COVER editor said at the event: "This individual started his career in life insurance in 1968, a career which has incredibly surpassed 50 years. An ‘all round good egg' according to one leading industry figure, his knowledge of the marketplace is encyclopaedic and he has a passion for protection that few will ever match."

The full list of last night's winners and highly commended runners up can be found below.

Providers

Best Added Value Service (Provider)

Winner: British Friendly

Highly Commended: Aegon



Best Added Value Service (Third Party)

Winner: Square Health

Highly Commended: RedArc



Best Cash Plan

Winner: Health Shield



Best Group Critical Illness

Winner: Aviva



Best Group Income Protection

Winner: Canada Life



Best Group Private Medical Insurance

Winner: Bupa



Best Individual Critical Illness

Winner: Aviva

Highly Commended: Guardian



Best Individual Income Protection

Winner: Holloway Friendly

Highly Commended: Legal & General



Best Individual Life

Winner: The Exeter

Highly Commended: Guardian Financial Services



Best Individual Private Medical Insurance

Winner: VitalityHealth



Best International Private Medical Insurance

Winner: AXA Global Healthcare

Highly Commended: Now Health International

Best New Product - Innovation Award

Winner: Equipsme

Highly Commended: yulife

Highly Commended: VitalityLife - Dementia and FrailCare Cover

Best Promotion of Protection

Winner: Zurich

Highly Commended: AIG Life



Best Technology

Winner: CIExpert

Highly Commended: iPipeline



Diversity Award

Winner: Zurich



Insurance Person of the Year

Winner: Kevin Carr



Intermediaries



Best Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health

Winner: LifeSearch

Highly Commended: Willis Towers Watson

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

Winner: advo

Highly Commended: Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Healthcare Intermediary of the Year

Winner: PES

Customer Service Award

Winner: Cura Financial Services

Highly Commended: Future Proof

Highly Commended: DW Mortgage Services



Best Specialist Intermediary

Winner: Moneysworth

Highly Commended: Employee Benefits Collective

Small Intermediary of the Year

Winner: Future Proof

Highly Commended: Lifepoint Healthcare

Protection Intermediary of the Year

Winner: Cura Financial Services

Highly Commended: Drewberry

Highly Commended: LifeSearch



Best Overall Intermediary (Individual)

Winner: Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Special award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Ron Wheatcroft, Swiss Re