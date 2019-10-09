Presenteeism trend 'shows no sign of abating'

Nine in 10 UK employees have been into work while ill over past year, Canada Life research finds

The equivalent of 29 million UK employees have gone into work while unwell, new research from Canada Life Group Insurance has suggested.

The survey of 1,001 full and part-time employees found that 89% of workers had not taken a day off when not feeling well, a stat which almost trebles the number of people who admitted to ‘pulling a sickie' (31%).

Canada Life has been tracking presenteeism levels in the UK for thje past years and the latest findings and the latest findings suggest the trend is showing no signs of abating. There were no improvements in the proportion of employees working when ill since the study began (90% in 2014), and as many as many as two in five (42%) took no time off whatsoever for sickness in 2018.

High workloads and guilt

Of those who admitted to working while unwell, three in five (58%) said it was because they did not believe they were ill enough to warrant a day off, while a quarter (27%) said it was because they had too much work on.

Slightly less (23%) were worried about the financial implications of taking a day off, while one in five (228%) said their colleagues made them feel guilty for taking time off, even when ill.

Similarly, one in 10 said they have had their work ethic questions either by manager (11%) or their colleagues (10%) for taking time off when sick.

‘Casual presenteeism'

Increasing uptake of work technology such as laptops and mobile devices is driving presenteeism outside of the office and traditional working hours.

One in five (22%) said they monitor work emails in their spare time, the research found, a figure which rises to 26% for workers under 40, while 21% said they check work emails first thing in the morning and 17% said they have responded to work emails when unwell.

The research also revealed that employees are unaware or unable to access (47%) absence support in the workplace. Three in 10 (29%) said they can speak to a designated member of staff, one in five (21%) have access to a helpline or external organisation and 17% said they have access to an employee assistance programme (EAP).

A quarter of employees (24%) would feel more comfortable taking time off for illness if there was less pressure from the boss to be ‘always on' and working.

‘Explosion'

"Presenteeism has been a persistent problem since long before we began our study of the phenomenon," said Paul Avis, marketing director of Canada Life Group Insurance. "The explosion of technology for work has let it grow into a far more pervasive issue and even start to invade our homes. Employees feel the need to work because of guilt, embarrassment and pride. An ‘always on' culture means many end up checking emails or working extra hours on a regular basis, even when feeling ill.

"Presenteeism is counterproductive as it signifies employees do not believe illness is taken seriously in their organisation, which has a negative impact in the long run in terms of staff retention and productivity. Employers must communicate the support they can offer employees to ensure they take time off when they need it.

According to Avis, a "free" EAP service, available through many group income protection policies, offers a range of services, including 24/7 access to a telephone helpline and wellbeing information. "This additional support can catch issues early, help prevent conditions from worsening and enable employees to return to work more quickly after a period of absence," he said. "It also delivers the crucial message that employers care about their employees' wellbeing."