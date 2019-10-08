Women in Protection Conference: Registration open!

Timings and programme announced for Women in Protection Network's annual event at HAC

Following the success of last year's inaugural conference, the Women in Protection Conference returns on Tuesday 12 November.

Moving this year to the impressive surrounds of the HAC, London - with the first ever Women In Protection Awards at the same venue later that night - registration for the conference, which is free, is now open.

Once again hosted by COVER editor Adam Saville and featuring sessions from Zurich, AIG Life, Vitality and iPipeline, there will be panels, presentations and interactive sessions, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, focusing on the most pressing issues impacting the protection market today.

WIP Conference 2019 agenda*

9.30 - 10.15: Registration & networking

10.15 - 10.30: Welcome from Adam Saville, COVER, followed by open address and review of the past 12 months from Emma Thomson, Women in Protection Network.

10.30 - 11.15: Emerging markets - iPipeline & Advisers, including Heidi McCormack, Emerald Life and Krystle Skelton, Cura.

11.15-12.00: Loose men panel - facilitated by Adam Saville, COVER

Male-panel talking about their challenges with critical illness, bereavement and mental wellbeing.

Rhys Williams, The Quietroom

David Smith, Uinsure

Nick Telfer, British Friendly

12.00-12.45: Lunch & Networking

12.45 -13.30: Soap box - One-off advice or ongoing relationship? - AIG Life & David Mead, Future Proof

13.30-14.30: Financial guidance workshop - Vitality & Advisers, including Naomi Greatorex, Ella Davis and Meg Kirby on benefits of holistic financial advice: protection, health and wealth.

14.30-15.00: Break

15.00 - 15.45: Protection myth-busting with Zurich

15.45 - 16.10: Insuring Women's Futures - Jane Portas, PWC

16.10-16.25: Summary and closing comments

*This programme is subject to change with some speakers still TBA