COVER Summit video: Debbie Kennedy, LV=
Thursday 10 October
Protection managing director will discuss whether we are really listening and learning as industry
Our flagship event returns on Thursday 10 October, this year at our biggest venue yet, The Brewery, London.
At the event, LV='s Debbie Kennedy will share some of her experiences from working in the protection market of Australia in her session 'When the sh*t hits the fan - lessons from Down Under: Are we really listening?'.
She will focus on how we can grow and learn from our shortcomings as an industry.
Register for the event here and watch our short video below to find out more…
More news
COVER Summit video: Debbie Kennedy, LV=
Thursday 10 October
yulife confirms GRiD involvement
Following appointment of Barry Waring
How WhatsApp is transforming customer service
The WhatsApp for Business 'explosion'
Aviva launches free hub for advisers
Group protection and health
Back to Top