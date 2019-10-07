yulife confirms GRiD involvement

'Being part of the industry body that represents the industry is core to helping us realise our ambitious plans,' says CEO

In July, we reported that ex-Omnilife sales manager had been selected to set up a broker distribution arm at group life start-up yulife. He officially started the role on 2 September.

At the time of his appointment, we reported that yulife had signalled its intention to become a member of group risk trade body GRiD, an organisation Waring is heavily involved in as chairman of the ‘Raising The Profile' committee.

Today we can confirm that yulife has officially joined GRiD, which means it will gain access the networking opportunities, pan-industry claims data, training and responses to government consultation papers.

Following its latest round of funding, yulife also announced it has increased its team around Waring to help him drive intermediary sales.

Sammy Rubin, CEO of yulife, said: "This is an exciting time for yulife and to be in the group risk industry, there's so much potential. We've found a real enthusiasm - among advisers and employers alike - for how group risk can contribute to the wider health and wellbeing of staff. Being part of the industry body that represents the industry is core to helping us realise our ambitious plans."

Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD added: ‘We all want the same thing in our industry: to grow the market by demonstrating value. Working together, we're stronger; we learn from each other and create greater awareness. We very much welcome yulife and are looking forward to working together.'

yulife, a group life proposition, uses gamification to encourage more healthy lifestyles and wellness activities such as meditation and mindfulness. Read more about the offering in our article yulife... unlocking the group risk market with gamification?