SimplyBiz joins forces with iPipeline

Sourcing tool SolutionBuilder adopted to 'expand and grow' protection business

The SimplyBiz Group is offering all those who use its services access to iPipeline's quote and apply service, SolutionBuilder.

The firm said that protection sourcing solution will help advisers to compare protection needs within a user interface, as well as share and review options with clients.

SimplyBiz said the platform will help it grow and expand its protection business.

"This exciting new partnership and adoption of SolutionBuilder will help our member firms continue to produce good customer outcomes and further futureproof their protection advice processes," said Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz. Advisers will be able to review a wider range of options and costs with their customers, resulting in a more seamless and efficient process overall. Being able to highlight the risks of insufficient cover, or none at all, means advisers can tailor individual protection conversations to help encourage greater volumes of financial security."

Paul Yates, product strategy director, iPipeline added: "Providing advisers with great technology that helps them demonstrate to customers the need and affordability of protection is key. SolutionBuilder offers the clarity and time-saving features advisers need to engage with and provide the most appropriate solutions for their customers. Technology alone is not enough though. iPipeline is committed to supporting The SimplyBiz Group's Members on an ongoing basis to adopt and use our solutions to secure better customer outcomes."