Institute of Financial Wellbeing members soar to 194 in two days

The number of members signed up to the Institute of Financial Wellbeing has increased six-fold from its launch just two days ago.

The programme, which was launched on Wednesday (25 September), started off with 25 members and now has 194 registered individuals ready to offer their help - an increase of 159.

Those helping the institute will research the principles of money and happiness, develop ways in which financial planning and advice firms can use this research in their businesses, and collaborate with other organisations to help spread their knowledge and skills.

Early sign-ups and familiar faces included Cervello Financial Planning director Chris Daems, Magenta Financial Planning chief executive Julie Lord and Blue Wealth Capital owner Raj Shah.

Ovation Finance chairman and Financial Wellbeing Podcast presenter Chris Budd (pictured) said they are "totally bowled over" by the level of support received.

"Given all the arguments and anger that we read about in the news every day, it seems there is a real appetite to focus what we can do to help our clients focus on what will make them happier."

Budd said the Institute of Financial Wellbeing will be getting in touch with those who have registered to give their support. "There's a lot of work to do now, and we're going to be needing that help," he added.

Those interested in registering should email [email protected].