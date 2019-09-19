Scotland and East of England 'most overworked'
‘Burnout Britain’
Analysis of ONS data investigates which UK regions work the most hours
Employees in Scotland and the East of England both work - on average - 2,007.2 hours per year, equating to 287 working days (38.6 hours a week), analysis by thinkmoney.co.uk has found.
The study, which takes in Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, also found that Welsh workers do the least amount of hours in the UK (1,939.6 hours a year), amounting to 10 days less than Scotland and the East of England.
For paid overtime, Northern Ireland is most busy, with the average employee working an additional 228.8 hours on top of their contractual hours.
Surprisingly, Londoners do the second least amount of paid overtime across the UK - 176.8 hours a year - while men in Northern Ireland do the most overtime: 275.6 hours a year (5.6 hours extra each week).
The table below shows the number of hours worked across the UK by region.
|
UK Regions
|
Contractual Hours Worked (Annual)
|
Paid Overtime Hours (Annual)
|
Combined: Contractual Hours and Overtime (Annual)
|
Total Working Days (Annual)*
|
Scotland
|
1,820
|
187.2
|
2,007.2
|
287 days
|
East of England
|
1,809.6
|
197.6
|
2,007.2
|
287 days
|
Yorkshire & The Humber
|
1,794
|
208
|
2,002
|
286 days
|
West Midlands
|
1,794
|
202.8
|
1,996.8
|
285 days
|
London
|
1,820
|
176.8
|
1,996.8
|
285 days
|
East Midlands
|
1,788.8
|
197.6
|
1,986.4
|
284 days
|
North East
|
1,794
|
176.8
|
1,970.8
|
282 days
|
South West
|
1,794
|
176.8
|
1,970.8
|
282 days
|
North West
|
1,773.2
|
192.4
|
1,965.6
|
281 days
|
South East
|
1,794
|
166.4
|
1,960.4
|
280 days
|
Northern Ireland
|
1,721.2
|
228.8
|
1,950
|
279 days
Read the full report here
