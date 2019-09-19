COVER

Scotland and East of England 'most overworked'

‘Burnout Britain’

Analysis of ONS data investigates which UK regions work the most hours

Employees in Scotland and the East of England both work - on average - 2,007.2 hours per year, equating to 287 working days (38.6 hours a week), analysis by thinkmoney.co.uk has found.

The study, which takes in Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, also found that Welsh workers do the least amount of hours in the UK (1,939.6 hours a year), amounting to 10 days less than Scotland and the East of England.

For paid overtime, Northern Ireland is most busy, with the average employee working an additional 228.8 hours on top of their contractual hours.

Surprisingly, Londoners do the second least amount of paid overtime across the UK - 176.8 hours a year - while men in Northern Ireland do the most overtime: 275.6 hours a year (5.6 hours extra each week).

The table below shows the number of hours worked across the UK by region.

UK Regions

Contractual Hours Worked (Annual)

Paid Overtime Hours (Annual)

Combined: Contractual Hours and Overtime (Annual)

Total Working Days (Annual)*

Scotland

1,820

187.2

2,007.2

287 days

East of England

1,809.6

197.6

2,007.2

287 days

Yorkshire & The Humber

1,794

208

2,002

286 days

West Midlands

1,794

202.8

1,996.8

285 days

London

1,820

176.8

1,996.8

285 days

East Midlands

1,788.8

197.6

1,986.4

284 days

North East

1,794

176.8

1,970.8

282 days

South West

1,794

176.8

1,970.8

282 days

North West

1,773.2

192.4

1,965.6

281 days

South East

1,794

166.4

1,960.4

280 days

Northern Ireland

1,721.2

228.8

1,950

279 days

Read the full report here

