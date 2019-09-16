Smart Health 'raises the bar' for value-added services

London Money Financial Services' Jiten Varsani reviews AIG Life's Smart Health care proposition

With many seeing the insurance industry with a negative light, it is a real achievement when we can show the ‘caring side' of the industry.

A clear link exists between the emotional impact and financial impact on a client (and their family) in the event of death or accident/sickness. It is great therefore to see that help and support with the emotional aspect continues to grow across the industry.

AIG's new value added service offering, Smart Health really does reaffirm their commitment to the client. Benefits, via an app, include:

Remote access to a General Medical Council (GMC) licenced GP (30-minute slot at a convenient time)

Best Doctors (second medical opinion)

Mental health support (strategy and treatment advice to help cope with stress, anxiety, trauma, depression or bereavement)

Health check (online questionnaire to help provide proactive steps to manage health and lifestyle)

Nutrition consultation (personalised meal plan to help with weight loss, food intolerances, pregnancy, etc)

Online fitness programme (four or eight week programme of exercise and diet to help achieve personal goals)

Smart Health allows unlimited use and is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Good news also is that it is free for the client, their partner and children aged under 21.

Registration is easy, requiring download of the app on either iOS or Android and creating a personal profile. The policy number is required for registration.

Unlike some providers who offer new services to only new clients or new policy holders, AIG has added access to the Smart Health service to existing clients as well. A great commitment to all, in my opinion..

AIG and other providers are certainly raising the bar with their value added services. I look forward to seeing even more providers follow their lead.

Jiten Varsani is a mortgage and protection Adviser at London Money Financial Services Limited

Catch him speaking at the COVER Protection & Health Summit