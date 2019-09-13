Mortality rates 2019: Making sense of the moving goal posts

Ruth Gilbert looks at changes affecting the latest ONS figures which show suicide increasing but lower death rates so far in 2019

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) have given followers of mortality rates two interesting reports this month.

One had seemingly very bad news about higher numbers of suicides in 2018 for the UK. This was followed three days later by one with seemingly very good news about lower rates of deaths in England per 100,000 population so far in 2019 than we've seen in recent years.

Both of these obviously have potential to inform life insurers about changes they could anticipate about their own populations of policyholders and applicants. The only trouble is, as we learned last week, when trying to spot a trend it's not so easy when the goal posts are moved.

Burden of proof (or lack of)

The numerical suicide goal posts moved in July 2018 for England and Wales. Coroner determinations of suicide from then on are to be based on a lower standard of probability than before. Having no breakdown of the figures before and after the change makes it difficult to see how far it was responsible for the increased number reported. But what it does mean in practical terms is that future reporting will give a more accurate indication of the real numbers of people who ended their own life.

Similarly, the quarterly death rates in England delivered a surprise due to changing goalposts. Most of the analysis for death registrations is grouped by date of registration, giving near 100% consistency between time periods, but that involves time delays for cases with postmortems and inquests. When trying to sniff out underlying trends factoring out seasonality, the numbers grouped by date of occurrence are more useful.

Anomalies

Looking at Q2 deaths for groups of aged between 20 and 60 in the latest report seemed at first glance to throw up two anomalies.

Firstly, although a lower figure is to be expected than the actual one, due to registration delays, the difference compared to the previous year looks astonishingly low. It ranges from a shortfall of 12% to 64%, unlike at the older ages where it's all single digits. This is the first quarterly report where this depth of discrepancy occurs for the most recently reported quarter. So has there been a miraculous revolution in the health of the workforce or has there been a Brexit-style meltdown at the Coroner's office causing unprecedented delays?

Secondly, in previous reports, the historical years' figures all agree with each other, give or take a few minor differences. 2019 looks very different. For anyone who has been relying on deaths numbers totaled by date of occurrence as the most reliable result for the season, they may be alarmed to see that previous year totals repeated as matching those in subsequent reports have all been revised significantly upwards. Across years 2014-2017 this means we've found a lot of extra deaths which occurred in Q2. For women it's 19% extra and for men it's 39%. So does this mean we've been vastly underestimating the rates of mortality in previous years?

All change

The answer to all of these questions is no, because again there's been a change of basis. Previous reports had not updated the totals for occurrences once they had eventually been registered. From this report onwards, later registrations will be included to complete the actual number of occurrences in earlier quarters. Luckily, previous mortality rates calculations aren't affected by this, as they are based on groups of figures grouped by date of registration.

This time the change is even more helpful than the basis for identifying suicides. Not only will it in future give more accurate totals for previous years by time of occurrence, but also this one-off change gives a (very rough) rule of thumb percentage by which we can estimate the likely shortfall in the newest reported figures.

Adjusting for the change in goalposts affecting the latest figures, a follow up article will look at what we can actually deduce for the direction of mortality and suicides as it affects life insurers.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk