Vitality adds two Olympians to Performance Champions list

Olympic and European paracanoe champion and top modern pentathlete join wellbeing programme

Emma Wiggs MBE and Samantha Murray have been appointed Performance Champions by Vitality.

Wiggs is the reigning Olympic and European paracanoe champion and Murray is a modern pentathlon Olympic, European and World Cup winner.

The two Olympians join professional rugby players James Hudson and James Rodwell; Great Britain hockey player Crista Gullen; Great British rower Alex Gregory and swimmer Lizzie Simmonds, who have all been Performance Champions since it launched in 2018.

Led by England rugby star Maggie Alphonsi, the Performance Champions work alongside Vitality Champions, health enthusiasts inside organisations, as part of the Vitality at Work offering, which aims to encourage positive behaviour changes around nutrition, physical, activity, mental wellbeing and health education in workplaces.

As part of the programme, Performance Champions will partner twice a year with Vitality Champions to deliver workshops and create a workplace community that promotes the sharing of ideas and progress at board level.

Vitality Champions are appointed to help motivate their colleagues and engage them in the Vitality Programme, which rewards individuals for healthy lifestyle choices.

‘Positive difference'

Emma Wiggs MBE said: "I'm delighted to join Vitality as the one the newest Performance Champions. Over the years through my training I have learnt so much about mental resilience, good diet, teamwork and finding a work life balance to allow me to perform at a world class level. The parallels between understanding these traits to perform as an athlete and as an employer in empowering your workforce are really similar. I'm looking forward to working with the Vitality Champions and help make a positive difference to people's health and lives across the country."

Samantha Murray added: "The Modern Pentathlon is about embracing five very different disciplines where you are sometimes excelling at one and struggling with another, whilst remaining dedicated to the overall sport. It's not dissimilar to juggling deadlines, setbacks and finding a work/life balance. I want to use the skills I have learnt through my career to inspire everyday athletes to become healthier."

Pledge

In November last year, Vitality made a pledge to get 100 million people 20% more active by 2025 and in July 80 firms signed up to the Vitality Champions scheme.

Maggie Alphonsi MBE, director of Vitality Champions said: "We launched our Performance Champions programme a year ago with a goal of helping organisations build a healthier, more engaged and productive workforce. This year we saw 80 businesses pledge to get their employees 20% more active in line with Vitality's global commitment to get 100m people 20% more active by 2025.

"We know the more businesses invest in wellbeing, the more individuals get out of it and the more the business gets out of it. By bringing Emma and Samantha on to join our five existing Champions we'll be able to bring even more expertise to the programme to inspire even more people to get active and look after their health."

