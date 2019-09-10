COVER Summit video: Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson

DWP disability champion for insurance industry tells us what to expect from the event

Our flagship conference returns on Thursday 10 October, this year at our biggest venue yet, The Brewery, London.

We recently caught up Johnny Timpson, financial protection and industry affairs manager of Scottish Widows Protect, to hear about what he and his friends and colleagues intend to cover at the COVER Protection & Health Summit.

In the video below Timpson tells us that Scott Cadger, head of underwriting strategy at Scottish Widows, will discuss critical illness insurance development and why we need to make it simpler - by covering far more conditions but fewer definitions.

Johnny Timpson himself will also explore access to insurance at The Summit, where he will be joined by Mike Adams OBE, CEO of We Are Purple - a government-backed initiative to improve product and services for people with disabilities and pre-existing health conditions.

