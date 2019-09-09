SJP and CII team up for exclusive vulnerable client qualification

"We have already had significant interest in the qualification from across the partnership and hope this will increase now it has officially launched” - SJP's Edward Grant

Inclusive Financial Planning qualification offered as part of Chartered status programme

Exclusive to St James's Place (SJP) partners and advisers, the CII qualification is designed to help SJP advisers develop a detailed and holistic understanding of vulnerable customers and their needs, and how to address them.

SJP has been working with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) over the last two years to develop the level 6 qualification, which is being offered as part of the programme towards Chartered status.

SJP said the Inclusive Financial Planning qualification will enable candidates to critically evaluate the complex financial planning needs of a wide range of vulnerable client scenarios and to develop suitable solutions.

The advice giant said it hopes by training candidates to consider both the financial and emotional side of personal financial situations, SJP will help its community in supporting vulnerable clients.

Edward Grant, who is divisional director at SJP responsible for professional development and a former president of the Personal Finance Society, said: "We're very proud to be able to offer this new qualification to our partners, and firmly believe that ensuring vulnerable clients have access to the highest levels of knowledge and expertise available will generate a positive impact on client experience and quality of service overall.

"We have already had significant interest in the qualification from across the partnership and hope this will increase now it has officially launched."