Almost four million UK employees 'not doing any exercise at all'

AXA PPP healthcare's 'FIT-SE' index reveals time working Brits spend being physically active

Almost one third (29%) of the UK's workforce - equivalent to 3.9m people - is too tired to after work to consider exercising, even though nearly half (48%) said they believed physical exercise improves mental health and 46% said it relieved stress, new research has revealed.

The annual ‘FIT-SE' Index, commissioned by AXA PPP healthcare and launched as part of its Flying Start campaign, found that the public sector is seemingly the most burnt out industry, with two fifths (39%) too tired to exercise after work.

On in 10 (13%) in the public sector, which includes government and civil servants, admit to never doing any daily exercise (up from 9% in 2018) and fewer than half (45%) manage 30 minutes of daily exercise, including walking during their commute. As a result, the sector has fallen behind estate agents as the least active workforce in the UK.

Across all industries, the main reasons for not exercising include lack of time (33%), tiredness (29%) and work commitments (19%).

Encouragingly, the number of workers who view exercise as a way of improving mental health grew by 20%.

"It's promising to see more people prioritising their physical and mental health by making an effort to exercise, but there are still clear - and understandable - barriers hindering many from being physically active as a part of their daily working lives," said Tracy Garrad, AXA PPP healthcare CEO.

"Businesses can, however, play a vital role in supporting employees to live healthy, active lives. And, we hope to see even more companies take part in this year's National Fitness Day on 25 September by allowing employees to take the first hour of the day to get their day off to an active, Flying Start."

Vanity

The Index also explored the reason why people get fit, finding that maintaining or losing weight was the main reason (50%) and the fifth top reason was to ‘look good' (18.8%).

According to the survey of 2000 UK employees, men are more driven by vanity than women, with one fifth (21%) believing one of the main benefits of keeping fit was their appearance, both online and in person, compared to 17% of women who said the same.

London was revealed to be the most vain region in the UK, with nearly a third (29%) admitting that they exercise to look good.