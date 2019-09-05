Deadline for Women in Protection entries is tomorrow!

Entry deadline is Friday 6 September following release of nominations list last month

The first ever COVER Women in Protection Awards is our industry's opportunity to celebrate the huge breadth of female talent working within life, protection and health insurance.

We will also be giving out a special award on the night for a male in the sector who is championing industry diversity.

Launched earlier in the year, in association with Women in Protection Network, last month we released the full list of nominations across all categories - a total of 210 individual names!

Over the past month or so we have been inviting the nominated parties to enter a submission for our judges to consider before the inaugural COVER Women in Protection Awards at the HAC on Tuesday 12 November.

The prestigious awards event will following the return of the Women in Protection Conference on the same day, also at the HAC.

Nominees can fill out the questionairre here. For further queries please email [email protected].