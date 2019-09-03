Dementia is a 'working age issue'

Employers must put in place measures to support those dealing with diagnosis or juggling caring duties

With one in 20 people diagnosed with dementia under 65 [1], the need for employers to support their employees diagnosed with the disease is more pressing than ever, Towergate Health & Protection has warned during World Alzheimer's Month.

The firm, previously known as Health Insurance Group before it was taken over by Ardonagh Group last month, said the condition poses one of the greatest challenges yet to a generation of workers either dealing with it themselves or with caring responsibilities.

The leading cause of death in England and Wales is now one of the main reasons for disability in later life, it is therefore more important than ever that employers cater the work environment to the needs of workers who are potentially vulnerable, said the brokerage.

Carers' mental health

Dementia also brings with it emotional pressures and those combining work and care also need to be looked after to avoid burnout or the onset of poor mental health. According to Carers Trust, there are 670,000 unpaid carers of people with dementia, a figure expected to continue to rise in line with an ageing population.

Towergate Health & Protection suggested that both emotional and practical support should be offered to help workers manage stress and build resilience.

Employee assistance programmes (EAPs) should be provided alongside flexibility and special working arrangements for those with caring duties, including the option to work remotely and access meetings remotely via technology. Towergate Health & Protection also advised that the use of mobile phones should be allowed at all times so carers can make and receive important phone calls.

Group protection

The financial health of employees should be protected with the provision of group protection, which come with additional support services such as emotional support for employees dealing with relatives diagnoses with Alzheimer's. Meanwhile, those dealing with the illness can access value-added services such as counselling services and second medical opinions.

"It will become increasingly important for employers to support people who develop dementia while working, as well as employees caring for someone with dementia," said Brett Hill, distribution director at Towergate Health & Protection.

"A diagnosis can be a shock and needs to be supported, and the emotional and cumulative impact of caring for someone with dementia must not be under-estimated - it can be both physically and mentally exhausting.

"There is a critical implication here for employers, to support mental, physical and financial wellbeing of both those diagnosed and those caring."

[1] Alzheimer's Society