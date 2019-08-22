Govt. to spend £3.3m to prevent mental illness in young people

Department of Health and Social Care to fund counselling, mentoring and arts programmes

The UK government is to invest £3.3m into 23 local community projects for children and young people across England.

The allocated funding - further to the £2.3bn a year backing the NHS Long Term Plan - is to allow people under the age of 25 to access local services to support their mental health, with early intervention for those at risk.

Projects will have an emphasis on improving access to support outside of NHS services, including LGBT young people or those from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

Backed by the Health and Wellbeing Fund, projects will be fully funded in their first year and additional funding from local commissioners will be agreed for two years afterwards.

LifeLine Community Projects in Barking and Dagenham, York Mind and The Proud Trust's Peer Support Project in Manchester are some of the schemes that have received support so far.

The NHS Long Term Plan hopes that 345,000 more children and young people have access to mental health support by 2024, including mental health support teams in and around schools.

Last summer it was announced that the NHS budget would receive an extra £33.9bn more each year by 2024.

Minister for Public Health Jo Churchill said: "It's only right that children and young people are able to access mental health support, not only through the NHS, but in the heart of their communities, schools and homes where they spend the majority of their time.

"The voluntary sector has a hugely important role to play in delivering these services and our Health and Wellbeing Fund is leading the way in ensuring government plays a role in cultivating the most effective, innovative and successful forms of community support - backed by an extra £2.3 billion a year to improve NHS mental health services too."

'Key role'

Kathy Roberts, CEO, Association of Mental Health Providers, said: added "The NHS Long Term Plan made a number of promises for mental health in the next 10 years, including the much-needed scaling up and improvement of support for children and young people.

"The voluntary sector has a key role in transforming mental health care and offers a range support for children and young people. The sector is innovative, has reach into communities, and there is huge potential to expand and scale up its offer. Association of Mental Health Providers therefore welcomes the Health and Wellbeing Fund's focus on this important area and the funding of 23 exceptional voluntary and community sector projects."