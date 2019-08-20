Aegon launches guide for financial wellbeing

The role businesses can play to support staff and improve the financial wellbeing of their workers

Aegon has launched a guide to help businesses improve the financial wellbeing of their workforce.

Entitled 'A guide for employers on tackling financial wellbeing', it is aimed at firms of all sizes and looks to support positive financial wellbeing by suggesting ways for employers to engage with their workforce.

According to the insurer, some businesses struggle to provide the right financial information to their employees, with just half (50%) saying they would be able to provide information to staff on debt issues and over a quarter (27%) admitting they aren't convinced they could provide information on saving for retirement.

Aegon said the need for support is very clear, with 4.2 million days currently lost each year because of poor financial wellbeing.

The guide outlines the vital role a business can play to support staff, highlighting the simple steps that can be taken to support staff with their finances and ultimately increase the financial wellbeing among their workers.

Key role

Ronnie Taylor, chief distribution officer at Aegon, commented: "Employers have a key role to play in helping to maintain the financial wellbeing of workers. We know that worrying about money can be all consuming, making it difficult to concentrate and having a major impact on an individual's work and home life.

"Improved engagement with financial issues is one way of addressing this, and often, simply making employees aware of the benefits they have access to can make all the difference.

"The ultimate cost of employees not engaging fully with financial issues can be massive. The deterioration of an individual's financial wellbeing can lead to lost time by those who are present at work but preoccupied by money worries, or workers taking time off, leading to a huge financial cost to the business."

Read Aegon's financial wellbeing employer guide.