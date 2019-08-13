'Huge increase' in customers searching online for protection advice - Candid

Tom and Polly websites target mums and dads, generating life insurance enquiries for financial services professionals

According to Candid, formerly E-finity Leads, a lead generation business for financial service professionals, there has been a huge increase in consumers searching online for advice and support around life insurance.

Between August 2018 and July 2019, the firm saw a 200% increase in unique visitors to its Tom and Polly websites, which specifically target mums and dads. Candid has generated more than 300,000 life insurance enquiries over the last 12 months, and to date, has helped to insure more than 150,000 families across the UK.

According to Candid, Polly now has two million unique visitors per year, while Tom has one million, and the lead generator is expecting to double the number of visitors to both sites over the next 12 months.

Matt Edwards, managing director of Candid, said: "This huge growth in visitors to our Tom and Polly websites is a clear indication that consumers want help to protect their families.

"Our findings show that increasingly, consumers are looking for great professional advice and cover to suit their needs," he added. "We know that families in the UK are grossly underinsured. We developed the Tom and Polly proposition for this exact reason, to protect families if the worst should happen."