More than 500,000 SME owners 'have not had a holiday since 2014'

SME owners facing burnout as thousands avoid taking time out or struggle to switch off while away

Thousands of small-to-medium (SME) business owners are heading towards burnout, with one in 10 not taking a holiday for longer than five years, analysis by Simply Business has suggested.

The survey of 500 SMEs also revealed that three in five (62%) SME owners cited potential loss of earnings as the main reason for them not taking time off.

More than a third (35%) estimated that taking a holiday costs them at least £2,500 in lost earnings, while one in 10 (8%) estimated they would lose £5,000 or more for every holiday they take. One in five (19%) said holidays were stressful because of the amount of money they would lose out on.

Holiday cover

There are more than 5.7 million small-to-medium-sized businesses in the UK, making up 99% of all businesses. The research therefore indicates that 513,000 SME owners have not taken a holiday since 2014.

Of those surveyed, half (52%) admitted they are reluctant to go away as they worry about missing out on work, while 10% are concerned their employees will not carry out work effectively while they are away.

One in five (21%) SME owners said they are unable to go on holiday because they do not have any other employees and 8% said they worry about their business back home and cannot switch off while on holiday. A third said they feel only ‘slightly refreshed' after a break.

Work vs holiday life balance

While on holiday, 61% said they check emails, over half (51%) book in jobs for their return and 11% are regularly contacted by employees. One in five (20%) had to cancel or move plans for a day or evening because of work, while one in 10 had to move an entire holiday last minute.

While at work, one in five (21%) said they are struggle when they return due to stress and 22% said it takes them longer than usual to complete jobs as a result; 19% don't complete their best work and 9% cancel or postpone jobs also due to stress.

Family members are impacted too. Almost 30% of SME owners said their family and friends had voiced frustration because they could not switch off from work, with a quarter (28%) admitting their family accused them of putting work first and 19% said it had caused family arguments.

Productivity

"UK productivity has consistently dropped for three consecutive quarters, most recently dropping 0.2% in Q1 2019 compared to the year before," said Bea Montoya, chief operating officer at Simply Business. "This sustained phase of declining productivity represents a continuation of the UK's ‘productivity puzzle', with productivity since the economic downturn in 2008 growing slower than during the long period prior.

"If self-employed people reach burnout, it has the potential to have a real impact on the wider UK economy. Ultimately, their mental and physical health is on the line and productivity isn't going to shoot back up when we have a nation of employers feeling burnt out," he added.

"Taking a break from time to time to recharge the batteries is vital, and can be the catalyst for future growth. But, as our survey results show, this isn't always easy for small business owners - with finances often a major blocker."

