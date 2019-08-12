Quilter's FAS launches course to train advisers in three months

The fast-track advice course will take three months, whereas the standard programme takes 47 weeks

Quilter's Financial Adviser School has launched a 'fast track' programme for students wishing to accelerate their financial adviser studies

The programme, aptly named 'Fast Track', is aimed at those who would like to speed up the time it takes to obtain a diploma in financial advice. The course will take three months, whereas the standard programme takes the best part of 11.

Quilter said the programme was open for anyone to apply. The pensions and wealth management giant added it would cover the cost of tuition fees, accommodation and travel expenses so long as a graduate remained within Quilter Financial Planning as a restricted financial planner for two years.

Some 148 graduates have graduated from the Quilter Financial Adviser School since 2016. The firm offers a number of separate programmes, which includes a certificate in mortgage advice and practice (CeMAP) and a 58-week training programme that educates its advisers on Quilter Financial Planning's systems and processes.

'Growing advice gap'

Quilter Financial Planning director of adviser recruitment and acquisition Scott Stevens said: "Quilter is committed to making advice more accessible and, at the moment, the country is facing a dramatic and growing advice gap.

"We've seen a demand at the Quilter Financial Adviser School for an intense, shortened course for those who want to jump straight into a career as a financial adviser, particularly those who are looking for a career change."