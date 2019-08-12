Almost a third of full-time employees dissatisfied with GP waiting times - NHS

NHS GP Patient Survey shows full time workers are least likely to see their preferred GP when they want to

Thirty percent of people who work full time are dissatisfied with the times they are offered when calling for a GP appointment, versus 22% of those who are unemployed, analysis of NHS figures by Equipsme has revealed.

The findings of July's NHS GP Patient Survey also showed that those in full time employment are least likely to see their preferred GP when they want to, with 44% saying this is always or regularly the cases versus 48% of the wider population.

People who work 30 hours or more a week are less satisfied than the population as a whole - 70% compared to 74% - and 7% of workers decided not to make an appointment after calling their GP surgery, with half saying there were not any appointments available for the time or day they wanted.

"With the latest figures showing that UK businesses are in a deepening productivity crisis, these figures make for sobering reading," said Matthew Reed, co-founder and managing director at Equipsme, a health insurance provider for small-to-medium sized businesses.

Productivity

According to ONS Q4 figures, British productivity fell 0.1% in the final three months of 2018, the second consecutive quarter of decline, Reed pointed out. "A workforce's productivity is inextricably linked to its physical and mental health, so it's imperative that those in employment can see doctors when they need to," he added.

Productivity rate figures continued to decline during the first quarter of 2019, falling 0.2%, and they have been falling or growing at a slower rate than other developed countries since 2018, lagging behind most other EU countries.

The NHS GP Patient Survey showed only one in three get an appointment on the same day as calling the doctor; 26% have to wait more than a week and only 4% want to wait that long, Equipsme analysis found.

"Having to wait so long to see a doctor when you're ill or have worrying symptoms, at best, causes unnecessary worry or delays recovery," said Reed. "At worst, it puts lives at risk. It takes a heavy toll on the working lives of those forced to wait to see a doctor and their employers."

Reed argued that UK businesses should invest in staff health and wellbeing programmes that provide staff with 24-hour access to a doctor to help ease the strain on the NHS.