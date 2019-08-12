COVER Excellence Awards: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
Thursday 10 October, The Brewery, London
Which advisers, employee benefits consultants and intermediary firms are leading the charge in 2019?
We are delighted to announce this year's intermediary finalists for the COVER Excellence Awards 2019.
Covering life, protection and health insurance across the individual, group and employee benefits marketplace, this year we had a total of 70 entries which have been whittled down to the list you see below.
The submissions will be judged by expert panel of industry judges and all winners will be announced at The Brewery, London, on Thursday 10 October. Well done to those who made the final cut and the best of luck from all of us at COVER!
Best Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health
Cura Financial Services
Drewberry
LifeSearch
Which? Insurance Advisers
Willis Towers Watson
Umbrella Protect
Best Overall Intermediary (Individual Achievement)
Tim Boddy, Moneysworth
John Dean, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware
Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Ian Sawyer, Assured Futures
Best Specialist Intermediary
Busy Bee Life Insurance
C&D Specialist Insurance
Cipher Risk
Cura Financial Services
Employee Benefits Collective LLP
Dynamo
Moneysworth
Scrutton Bland
Customer Service Award
Caspian
Cura Financial Services
DW Mortgage Services
Health-on-Line
Future Proof
Insurance Surgery
L&C Mortgages
Lifepoint Healthcare
Premier Choice
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year
advo
Cavendish Ware
Drewberry
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Scrutton Bland
Healthcare Intermediary of the Year
Albany Park
Assured Futures
Drewberry
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
PES
Stackhouse Poland
Protection Intermediary of the Year
Albany Park
Assured Futures
Caspian
Cura Financial Services
Drewberry
L&C Mortgages
LifeSearch
PRIMIS Mortgage Network
Proactive Medical & Life
Small Intermediary of the Year
Cura Financial Services
Future Proof
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Liddle Perrett
Lifepoint Healthcare
Moneysworth
The Insurance Surgery
Trinity Lifetime Partners
