COVER Excellence Awards: Intermediary shortlist revealed!

Which advisers, employee benefits consultants and intermediary firms are leading the charge in 2019?

We are delighted to announce this year's intermediary finalists for the COVER Excellence Awards 2019.

Covering life, protection and health insurance across the individual, group and employee benefits marketplace, this year we had a total of 70 entries which have been whittled down to the list you see below.

The submissions will be judged by expert panel of industry judges and all winners will be announced at The Brewery, London, on Thursday 10 October. Well done to those who made the final cut and the best of luck from all of us at COVER!

Best Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health

Cura Financial Services

Drewberry

LifeSearch

Which? Insurance Advisers

Willis Towers Watson

Umbrella Protect

Best Overall Intermediary (Individual Achievement)

Tim Boddy, Moneysworth

John Dean, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware

Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Ian Sawyer, Assured Futures

Best Specialist Intermediary

Busy Bee Life Insurance

C&D Specialist Insurance

Cipher Risk

Cura Financial Services

Employee Benefits Collective LLP

Dynamo

Moneysworth

Scrutton Bland

Customer Service Award

Caspian

Cura Financial Services

DW Mortgage Services

Health-on-Line

Future Proof

Insurance Surgery

L&C Mortgages

Lifepoint Healthcare

Premier Choice

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

advo

Cavendish Ware

Drewberry

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Scrutton Bland

Healthcare Intermediary of the Year

Albany Park

Assured Futures

Drewberry

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

PES

Stackhouse Poland

Protection Intermediary of the Year

Albany Park

Assured Futures

Caspian

Cura Financial Services

Drewberry

L&C Mortgages

LifeSearch

PRIMIS Mortgage Network

Proactive Medical & Life

Small Intermediary of the Year

Cura Financial Services

Future Proof

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Liddle Perrett

Lifepoint Healthcare

Moneysworth

The Insurance Surgery

Trinity Lifetime Partners