Paws for thought: Should dogs feature on adviser websites?

Yardstick Agency director Phil Bray has questioned whether dogs or other pets should be placed onto adviser/planner's website team page.

In a Twitter poll, Yardstick Agency director Phil Bray asked whether dogs should be included on adviser websites, or if those who chose to include their furry friends were barking up the wrong tree

On Thursday (8 August) Bray created a Twitter poll that asked whether "dogs (or indeed any pets)" should be included on the team page of financial advice or planning websites.

According to a BBC article, research published in the International Journal of Workplace Health Management showed employee stress levels reduced when they had dogs with them, but increased for those who had no puppy playmates.

Dogs have played a much-loved role in TV programmes and films throughout the years. From Scooby-Doo, Pluto and Lassie to Pongo and Perdita, there is no doubt our furry friends have at one point hit the spot (get it?) in our lives.

Out of a total 42 votes, 52% of those polled said dogs on websites should be encouraged, while 48% believed the idea was "naff as hell".

Bray told COVER's sister publication Professional Adviser the poll was "a bit of fun" after seeing a couple of adviser websites that featured dogs. "Plus," he added, "we have clients who include their dogs on their websites' team pages and wanted to gauge the thoughts of others."

The adviser marketeer said he was not surprised by the majority vote - albeit a narrow one - because he had no preconceptions. However, he felt adding dogs to a team page goes too far.

He added: "I'll be led by the evidence though. If 52% of people want it, and the data from Google Analytics shows pages about pooches are popular, I'm happy to admit I'm wrong. This is a people business, so why not if [firms] think it fits with their brand and target market?"

At Bray's firm, project manager Emma Moore has occasionally been known to bring her cockapoo Jessie into the office and Bray said she had already become a well-loved member of the team. We think she sounds 'pawsitively' delightful.

Fur sure

Meanwhile, Ovation Finance chairman and Financial Wellbeing Podcast presenter Chris Budd, who responded to the Tweet in the comments, said "sure, why not?" when asked if dogs should be on adviser websites.

"Why not stop at dogs?," he asked. "What about fish, cats, bonsai trees?" Budd said his "very photogenic" westie, Luna, could even nab a spot on his website.

He added: "Firms should encourage clients to feel they deal with the firm as a whole, not just an individual adviser, and promoting the whole team is a great way of doing this."

Un-fur-tunately - Ed. That is the last one, we promise - Budd missed his chance to vote in the poll before it finished but otherwise it would have been a resounding 'yes'.