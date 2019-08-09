Travellers with pre-existing conditions 'still underserved'

Industry 'could be doing more' to improve consumer risk awareness around travelling uninsured

A recent charity workshop organised by specialist travel insurer AllClear found that people seeking insurance when travelling with pre-existing medical conditions are still being underserved by some parts of the insurance industry.

The forum, attended by DWP Access To Insurance Working Group lead Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows [pictured] and a host of leading stroke, diabetes and kidney charities, also highlighted that the industry and its partners could be doing more to improve consumer understanding of the risks of travelling uninsured.

A senior official from British Insurers' Broker Association (BIBA) clarified its role of signposting insurance and how charities can access the find a broker scheme. The update comes following the FCA's announcement last month of proposals to introduce a new ‘signposting rule' to provide consumers with details of insurance firms that have the appetite and capacity to cover consumers with complex medical histories who may have been declined cover, underwritten with an exclusion or had their premium loaded.

A recent report by Macmillan found that almost one in five people who had taken out travel insurance paid £200 or more for cover and on average people with cancer paid nearly four times more for a policy.

The charity revealed said it regularly saw people quoted between £3,000 and £10,000 and its research showed that nearly 25% of people living with cancer could not get cover.

COVER also understands that some travel insurers have quoted premium increases of 40% to 400% for depression and 80% to 2000% for bipolar even when symptoms were not being experienced.

'Greater transparency'

Chris Rolland, AllClear CEO, said the event was a great success and has helped build momentum to the attendees' shared goals: "We are committed to providing regular updates to the charities on insurance and regulatory/FCA developments, as well a straightforward and accessible guide to improve consumer knowledge and give greater transparency on pricing."

Charles Batchelor, planning director at Medialab said consumer education is key to improving access to specialist medical travel insurance providers: "It's great to see the insurance industry partnering with the charity sector to help develop tailored communications and guides that will educate and inform consumers on the best way to obtain comprehensive cover."

Shirley Quinn, eCommerce and trading manager at Diabetes UK, added: "As well as the industry insight, it is useful to discuss the challenges other charities face - enabling us to work collaboratively to find solutions."