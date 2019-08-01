25% increase in protection claims for MetLife in Q1 2019

3,216 protection claims paid with a total value of £2.411m in the first quarter of 2019

Protection claims at MetLife UK hit a new high in the first quarter of the year as the number of payouts increased by 25% and the value of payouts rose by 28%, new data shows.

Around two out of five claims paid during the quarter were for customers, or their children, suffering broken bones. MetLife UK's MultiProtect policy is a stand-alone policy covering broken bones. Several providers offer fracture cover as an add-on to traditional income, life or critical illness protection policies, however some providers have restricted or withdrawn the benefit, Guardian being one such provider, calling the add-on ‘unsustainable' without standard exclusions.

Total claims for MetLife paid in the first three months rose to 3,216 compared with 2,577 for the same period in 2018, while the value of claims paid increased to £2.411 million from £1.885 million.

Richard Horner, head of individual protection, MetLife UK said: "The record rise in volume and value of claims, shows that MultiProtect is playing an increasingly important role in covering customers for everyday risks and widening the options for advisers.

"The fact that around two-fifths of claims are for broken bones, suffered by customers or their children, highlights how advisers are supporting their clients by offering cover that meets their needs at a time when they need financial help."

MultiProtect offers cover for between £8 and £40 a month and does not require medical underwriting. The product includes cover for a range of accidental injuries such as broken bones and for UK hospital stays.

MetLife's MultiProtect is available through selected strategic adviser partners in the UK.