Clear Insurance Management strengthens employee benefits team

Michael Hughes and John Black join the insurance broker as employee benefits consultants

The insurance broker, Clear Insurance Management Ltd, recently announced two new appointments to its employee benefits team.

Michael Hughes has joined Clear as an employee benefits consultant, specialising in healthcare. Hughes joined from Mercer, where he worked for over four years, having gained experience working at a number of UK and international medical insurers, including Aetna International.

John Black, employee benefits consultant

John Black moves to Clear from Gallagher, having previously worked at Mercer for over 20 years. John brings a wealth of expertise of the group risk market where he has been providing consultancy to corporate clients. This included advising on legislative changes as well as supporting the implementation, review and ongoing management of group risk products.

Nick Skipper, account Director at Clear commented: "Both Michael and John are highly respected employee benefits professionals who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge. We're delighted they have joined us at a time when we continue to scale and grow our employee benefits business".