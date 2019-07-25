Matt Hancock keeps job as health secretary

Following cull by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson which has seen 17 MPs lose jobs

Matt Hancock, who was appointed health and social care secretary last summer, has kept his position amid a major cabinet reshuffle.

Amber Rudd, we reported earlier, will remain as work and pensions secretary and Sajid Javid has replaced Phillip Hammond who resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer as a result of Boris Johnson's prime ministerial confirmation yesterday.

Johnson caused disruption during his first day in office yesterday as 17 ministers lost their jobs, including half of Theresa May's cabinet, and hard-line Brexiteers took top roles. His leadership rival Jeremy Hunt has found himself on the backbenches.

Matt Hancock, meanwhile, survived the cull despite standing against Johnson in the leadership race before he pulled out on 14 June. Previously, from January 2018, he held the position of digital, culture, media and sport minister, and over the past six months has pledged to fix social care, increase GP numbers and revamp NHS information technology systems.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health & Social Care announced a consultation on future health and medical advancements alongside the statement that 2020 will be ‘the decade of prevention'.

On Wednesday, Hancock tweeted:"I love the NHS - it's a great honour to be asked to drive forward the health and care of the nation - with big and exciting commitments from our new prime minister."

In his first speech as prime minister yesterday, Johnson promised 20 hospital upgrades and a social care plan which will "give every older person the dignity and security they deserve".