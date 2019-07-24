PFS on FCA guidance: 'Serving vulnerable clients not a one-off process'

Keith Richards: "The FCA's paper reminds us that rising to the challenge of vulnerability is not a one-off process."

In response to the FCA's guidance on vulnerable customers, the Personal Finance Society has told advisers that rising to the challenge of serving vulnerable clients cannot be a "one-off process".

PFS chief executive officer Keith Richards (pictured) said there is no single approach to take for vulnerable clients because "vulnerability comes in many forms".

On Tuesday (23 July) the regulator published a 41-page piece of guidance for businesses on how to treat vulnerable customers better. In the paper, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it wanted to see firms doing the right thing for vulnerable consumers and have that embedded in their business culture.

The main aim, it said, was for firms to be more focused on ensuring outcomes for vulnerable customers were at least as good as those of other clients.

Richards said: "What may be relevant for one group may not be right for the other.

"Treating customers fairly starts with listening, talking to clients about their needs, recording what they say effectively so they do not have to explain those needs many times over, and keeping up to date with what charities and public bodies are saying about new insights into vulnerable groups.

"These insights then have to inform everything the financial adviser does, including processes, the way they communicate with clients and the way products and propositions work."

Richards said the FCA's paper should remind the sector that "rising to the challenge of vulnerability is not a one-off process".

'Embedded in firms' cultures'

Meanwhile AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby said there is a common misconception that vulnerability is just about older people or those suffering from diagnosed illnesses.

The "often transient" nature of vulnerability can make it tricky to spot and respond to, he said. "The FCA is therefore right to focus on ensuring appropriate responses to vulnerability are embedded in firms' cultures."