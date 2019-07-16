ABI names new chair

Jon Dye's appointment follows the recent resignation of Amanda Blanc

The chief executive of Allianz Insurance, Jon Dye, has been appointed as the new chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) following the news that Zurich's Amanda Blanc had stepped down which we reported here.

He will serve a one-year term after which the chair role will revert to a two-year tenure, said the ABI.

Dye has been on the ABI board since January 2015, chairing the ABI Audit Committee between 2016 and 2018.

He said: "I am delighted to be taking on this role at such a crucial time for our world-leading industry. Insurance and long-term savings play a vital role in the UK economy and in the lives of the people we help and support. We face a period of unprecedented challenge and opportunity so it's important for the industry to speak with a clear, authoritative and constructive voice. Amanda Blanc is a tough act to follow, but I am looking forward to working with the ABI Board on the many and varied issues that face the industry."

Huw Evans, ABI's director general, added: "Jon brings 30 years' experience of the insurance industry to the role of ABI Chair. His insights and energy will be invaluable in representing all parts of the insurance and long-term savings market as we rise to the challenges and opportunities of our fast-changing world."

Dye was appointed CEO of Alliance Insurance in July 2013 and he has also been a non-executive director of LV General Insurance Group since 2017.