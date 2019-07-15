Statutory sick pay set for overhaul

Could be extended to two million low-paid workers under proposed new measures

The UK government has launched a consultation regarding proposed changes that could see statutory sick pay (SSP) extended to those earning below the existing threshold of 14 hours on the minimum wage.

Currently employees need to earn at least £118 a week to receive SSP, but the suggested changes would mean that two million people on lower income could become eligible.

The government is also offering more help for those returning to work after sick leave however it is not yet clear whether ‘gig' workers or those on freelance and short-term contracts will benefit from the plans. The Department for Work & Pensions said it did not seek to "undermine flexibility in the UK labour market".

"We need to remove the barriers that stop people with disabilities or health conditions from reaching their full potential - these steps will help us achieve that," said health secretary Matt Hancock.

Flexibility

The government is also exploring the allowance of phased returns to work during which people would continue to receive statutory sick pay, as well as rebate to small businesses helping employees back to work.

It will also consider whether the law should be changed to encourage earlier intervention from employers during a period of sickness absence.

According to the government, 100,000 people leave their job after a sickness absence lasting at least four weeks each year.

"This consultation on statutory sick pay is very welcome, as is the fact that it will raise awareness of SSP and any additional employer support available," said Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson, who heads up the DWP Access to Insurance Working Group.

He added that Macmillan Cancer Support had been calling for these changes for some years and they were recommended by the Taylor Review.

"The extent of income replacement support via the workplace available to employees is often over-estimated with this a contributory factor to the low level of UK income protection coverage relative to other nations," he said.

"SSP currently is due to those whose earnings are liable for Class 1 national insurance contributions, so some casual workers could qualify but it is only due to those who meet the income threshold for national insurance - the Taylor Review ask was for SSP to apply to all workers, regardless of income."

Signposting

Timpson added that people with chronic health and disabilities conditions such cancer and MS find the current system inflexible and often struggle to arrange phased return to work plans with employers.

"In terms of improving individuals and families ability to recover from the income shocks that frequently accompany the diagnosis of a life changing and/or limiting health event, it is essential that the approach taken to phased return is reviewed, best practice shared and awareness of government funding for workplace adjustments via 'Work Allowances' increased, with the return to work journey improved for both employee and employer as a result."

Also welcoming the move, Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions, said: "It is really important that advisers are aware of any future changes made here, particularly when talking to lower income families that are most likely to be affected by any changes. Statutory sick pay however can only be claimed for a maximum of 28 weeks, so it is important advisers share the details of the limitations of statutory sick pay with their clients, so they understand the importance of reviewing the options available through a private personal protection policy."

Protection adviser Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware, added: "Whilst this is great news it once again illustrates a point that many of us have been calling for consistently over the last five years: that employers must take a much more active role in making their employees aware of their entitlement both within the respective firm but also helping to signpost towards what the state provides."