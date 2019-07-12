CII under fire for not offering member discount on CPD development tool

There are member discounts for other training resources offered by the Chartered Insurance Institute" - CII's Steven Jenkins

The Chartered Insurance Institute's (CII) under fire for charging members the same as non-members for CPD Essentials

CPD Essentials is a learning and development tool offered by the CII and it charges a single annual fee of £75 + VAT for both non-members and members.

But, while Rowley Turton director Scott Gallacher told COVER sister title Professional Adviser that the resources seem "really good" and it "looks perfect", the financial planner felt it was unfair members must pay the same as non-members.

"We're not getting a discount for being a member, which didn't seem to be particularly friendly," he said.

He argued that, even if the programme was bought in from a different provider, which might make it more expensive for the professional body, one would still expect the company to negotiate a deal for members.

"Otherwise you're looking at it and thinking people are getting an advantage for not being a member and getting some of the same benefits without having to pay into the club, which seems a bit daft."

The Chartered financial planner added: "I don't think non-members should be able to dip in and out of an organisation and pick up some of those benefits at the same price as members - I don't think they're [CII] thinking about their members."

In response, CII development director Steven Jenkins said: "There are member discounts for other training resources offered by the Chartered Insurance Institute. CPD Essentials is available online, on-demand and provides approximately 35 hours of relevant CPD content."

He added: "CPD Essentials is provided in partnership with a platform provider, which gives the CII less scope to differentiate between members and non-members in price."

'Doesn't sit right'

The Rowley Turton director said this instance seemed to be the first case where members are charged the same and conceded the CII does have its perks.

For example, the professional body offers members discounts for its investment principles and risk exam - members can pay £276 for study text, exam entry and "additional revision aid", whereas non-members pay £376.

However, Gallacher said a similar discount rate should apply for CPD Essentials.

"Even a 10% [discount] you would think is fair enough - it isn't a lot," he added. "It just doesn't sit right."