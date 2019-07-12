COVER editor wins at Protection Review Awards

Full list of winners from the Protection Review awards event last night revealed

COVER editor Adam Saville was presented with the Protection Journalist of the Year prize last night at the Protection Review Awards 2019.

Speaking at the Landmark Hotel last night, Andy Couchman, co-founder of Protection Review, said: "It's been a busy year for this year's winner. But his enthusiasm, positivity and achievements since he joined the protection industry have extended far beyond the judging criteria for this award.

"As well as writing a number of brave pieces highlighting his own personal experiences, he has hosted a range of events and taken a collaborative approach to working for the good of the industry as a whole."

Saville, who started at COVER 18 months ago, said: "It's an absolute honour to be named ‘protection journalist of the year' by an organisation that's as vital to our industry as Protection Review, while up against some exceptionally strong financial journalists. I'm eternally grateful to all those that voted and to the judges too, especially for their kinds words!"

Other awards on the night went to Guardian for innovation and best new product, Holloway Friendly for underwriting and AIG Life was named ‘organisation of the year' - an award which COVER was shortlisted for.

Individual gongs went to Cura's Alan Knowles (Individual Protection Adviser of the Year), Paul Yates of iPipeline won Personality of the Year and The Exeter's Andy Chapman won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Read the full list of winners below…

Innovation Award

Winner: Guardian

Highly Commended: VitalityLife

Doing it Better Award

Winner: The Exeter

Highly Commended: AIG Life, Zurich

Unsung Hero Award

Winner: James Dungworth, British Friendly

Highly Commended: Ellie Marsh, AIG Life

Individual Protection Adviser of the Year

Winner: Alan Knowles, Cura

Life & Health Claims Award

Winner: British Friendly

Highly Commended: Scottish Widows, Aviva

Protection Intermediary of the Year

Winner: Future Proof

Highly Commended: Cura, Drewberry

Best New Product

Winner: Guardian

Highly Commended: The Exeter

Underwriter of the Year

Winner: Holloway Friendly

Highly Commended: Aegon, Royal London

Health Insurance Adviser of the Year

Winner: Assured Futures

Highly Commended: PES, Premier Choice

Young Achiever

Winner: Charlotte O'Brien, Formerly of MetLife

Highly Commended: Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life

Protection Journalist of the Year

Winner: Adam Saville, COVER

Personality of the Year

Winner: Paul Yates, iPipeline

Organisation of the Year

Winner: AIG Life

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Andy Chapman, The Exeter