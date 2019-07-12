COVER editor wins at Protection Review Awards
Protection Journalist of the Year
Full list of winners from the Protection Review awards event last night revealed
COVER editor Adam Saville was presented with the Protection Journalist of the Year prize last night at the Protection Review Awards 2019.
Speaking at the Landmark Hotel last night, Andy Couchman, co-founder of Protection Review, said: "It's been a busy year for this year's winner. But his enthusiasm, positivity and achievements since he joined the protection industry have extended far beyond the judging criteria for this award.
"As well as writing a number of brave pieces highlighting his own personal experiences, he has hosted a range of events and taken a collaborative approach to working for the good of the industry as a whole."
Saville, who started at COVER 18 months ago, said: "It's an absolute honour to be named ‘protection journalist of the year' by an organisation that's as vital to our industry as Protection Review, while up against some exceptionally strong financial journalists. I'm eternally grateful to all those that voted and to the judges too, especially for their kinds words!"
Other awards on the night went to Guardian for innovation and best new product, Holloway Friendly for underwriting and AIG Life was named ‘organisation of the year' - an award which COVER was shortlisted for.
Individual gongs went to Cura's Alan Knowles (Individual Protection Adviser of the Year), Paul Yates of iPipeline won Personality of the Year and The Exeter's Andy Chapman won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Read the full list of winners below…
Innovation Award
Winner: Guardian
Highly Commended: VitalityLife
Doing it Better Award
Winner: The Exeter
Highly Commended: AIG Life, Zurich
Unsung Hero Award
Winner: James Dungworth, British Friendly
Highly Commended: Ellie Marsh, AIG Life
Individual Protection Adviser of the Year
Winner: Alan Knowles, Cura
Life & Health Claims Award
Winner: British Friendly
Highly Commended: Scottish Widows, Aviva
Protection Intermediary of the Year
Winner: Future Proof
Highly Commended: Cura, Drewberry
Best New Product
Winner: Guardian
Highly Commended: The Exeter
Underwriter of the Year
Winner: Holloway Friendly
Highly Commended: Aegon, Royal London
Health Insurance Adviser of the Year
Winner: Assured Futures
Highly Commended: PES, Premier Choice
Young Achiever
Winner: Charlotte O'Brien, Formerly of MetLife
Highly Commended: Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life
Protection Journalist of the Year
Winner: Adam Saville, COVER
Personality of the Year
Winner: Paul Yates, iPipeline
Organisation of the Year
Winner: AIG Life
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner: Andy Chapman, The Exeter
Further reading
More news
COVER editor wins at Protection Review Awards
Protection Journalist of the Year
Andrew Wibberley: Mental health and protection
Protection Review and Alea Risk survey analysis
60 seconds with... Naomi Greatorex (Heath Protection Solutions)
‘Ice Ice Baby is my go-to karaoke track’