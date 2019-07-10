Have you voted in our Women in Protection Awards yet?

Deadline for nominations is this Friday and winners will be announced at HAC on 12 November

The first ever COVER Women in Protection Awards is our industry's opportunity to celebrate the huge breadth of female talent working within life, protection and health insurance.

We will also be giving out a special award for a male in the sector who is championing industry diversity.

Offering us a chance to highlight achievements by job title or professional expertise, there will be awards commemorating the achievements of a female adviser, an individual underwriter, a proposition developer, a marketing person as well as a rising star and unsung hero, among others.

One lady will also be crowned Most Inspiration Leader of the Year.

Launched in association with Women in Protection Network, all winners will be announced at a prestigious cocktail dress (and black tie) event at the HAC on 12 November.

Check the full list of categories and criteria here and don't forget to nominate before the deadline closes this Friday here.