Rose St Louis and Naomi Greatorex win WIFA protection gongs
‘Inspirational stories’
Revealed: All the winners at the Women in Financial Advice Awards 2019 at Hilton Bankside last night
Zurich's Rose St Louis and Naomi Greatorex of Heath Protection Solutions took the two protection-related prizes at the Women In Financial Advice Awards last night, winning Women of the Year - Protection and Women of the Year - Protection Advice respectively.
Meanwhile Amanda Kerr (Scottish Widows) and Louise Eaton-Terry (Royal London) were named Highly Commended for the Women of the Year - Protection award, while Susie Foottit of Helm Godfrey was runner up in the protection advice category.
Cura's Kathryn Knowles stole Social Media Influencer of the Year for the second year in a row at the second Women in Financial Awards on Wednesday evening at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 financial professionals.
Addidi Wealth founder Anna Sofat was named overall Financial Adviser of the Year. In a close-run contest for the Awards' big accolade, Sofat, who had topped the London Financial Adviser of the Year regional category, narrowly beat Piercefield Oliver founding partner Louise Oliver, who won the Financial Adviser of the Year - South West award, into the runner-up position.
Other dual winners on the night were BRI Wealth Management financial planning director Hannah Edwards, who was adjudged both Financial Adviser of the Year - Midlands & East Anglia and Woman of the Year - Investment Advice; and KBA FS director Sarah Hogan, who picked up the awards for Financial Adviser of the Year - North West and Team Leader of the Year. The full 2019 roll of honour can be seen below.
The Women in Financial Advice awards have been created by Professional Adviser and its sister publications COVER and Retirement Planner to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community as well as the broader financial services sector.
The awards attracted well over 1,100 nominations - a number that again far surpassed the organisers' expectations - from which 28 shortlists totalling some 250 names were eventually reached. It was then up to the 30-strong panel of judges to make some very difficult decisions to select the winners. The awards split into three broad categories - financial advice; wider financial services; and ‘open'.
‘Hundreds of inspirational stories'
Introducing the evening, Professional Adviser senior reporter and Retirement Planner deputy editor Hannah Godfrey said: "The Women In Financial Advice Awards aims to encourage more women to work in an already dynamic sector that, nevertheless, still remains a long way short of fulfilling its true potential.
"This year, as in 2018, we have read hundreds of inspirational stories of how women are making a real difference in changing company attitudes and encouraging diversity and inclusivity - stories of women founding businesses, creating new initiatives and taking up important roles outside of work in order to give back to their communities."
The full 2019 roll of honour is …
Financial advice categories
Financial Adviser of the Year
Anna Sofat, Addidi Wealth
Runner-up: Louise Oliver, Piercefield Oliver
Financial Adviser of the Year - London
Anna Sofat, Addidi Wealth
Financial Adviser of the Year - Midlands & East Anglia
Hannah Edwards, BRI Wealth Management
HC: Jo Calver, Calver Wealth Management
Financial Adviser of the Year - North East
Louisa France, Tilney
Financial Adviser of the Year - North West
Sarah Hogan, KBA FS
HC: Carla Brown, Oakmere Wealth Management
Financial Adviser of the Year - Scotland & NI
Catriona Smith, Chase de Vere
HC: Jayne Gibson, Insight.Out Financial
Financial Adviser of the Year - South East
Sonia Wheeler, Essential Wealth Management
HC: Stefani Williams, Holden & Partners
Financial Adviser of the Year - South West
Louise Oliver, Piercefield Oliver
Financial Adviser of the Year - Wales
Della Tew, Kymin Financial Services
HC: Lauren Cowper, Quilter Private Client Advisers
Financial services categories
Woman of the Year - Adviser Support Services
Cathi Harrison, The Verve Group
Woman of the Year - Fintech
Abbie Knight, Embark Group & DISCUS
Woman of the Year - In-house Adviser Support
Kerrie Webb, Homecroft Wealth
Woman of the Year - Investment
Charlotte Ransom, Netwealth
HC: Ruli Viljoen, Morningstar
Woman of the Year - Investment Advice
Hannah Edwards, BRI Wealth Management
Woman of the Year - Mortgages (inc Equity Release)
Gemma Harle, Intrinsic
Woman of the Year - Mortgage Advice (inc Eq Release)
Julie Roche, Hanover Wealth Management
HC: Sarah Grace, Sarah Grace Mortgages
Woman of the Year - Paraplanning
Chole Moran, 1825 Financial Planning
Woman of the Year - Platforms
Jackie Boylan, Fidelity International
Woman of the Year - Protection
Rose St Louis, Zurich
HC: Louise Eaton-Terry, Royal London
HC: Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows
Woman of the Year - Protection Advice
Naomi Greatorex, Health Protection Solutions
HC: Susie Foosit, Helm Godfrey
Woman of the Year - Retirement
Kate Smith, Aegon
HC: Keeley Paddon, SimplyBiz
Woman of the Year - Retirement Planning
Jayne Gibson, Insight.Out Financial
‘Open' categories
Mentor of the Year
Amanda Cassidy, Intrinsic Financial Services
HC: Fiona White, Miskimmim Wealth
Most Inspiring Returner
Rebecca Dorrian, Chase de Vere
HC: Lizzy Buss, State Street
Rising Star
Jessica McGuigan, Critchleys Financial Planning
Role Model of the Year
Rebecca Robertson, Evolution Financial Planning
HC: Catherine Morgan, The Money Panel
Social Media Influencer of the Year
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
HC: Lisa Conway-Hughes, Westminster Wealth
Team Leader of the Year
Sarah Hogan, KBA FS
HC: Leanda Cardall, St James's Place Wealth Management
Contribution to Gender Diversity
HSBC Bank
