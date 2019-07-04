Rose St Louis and Naomi Greatorex win WIFA protection gongs

Addidi Wealth founder Anna Sofat was named Financial Adviser of the Year at the second Women in Financial Advice Awards

Revealed: All the winners at the Women in Financial Advice Awards 2019 at Hilton Bankside last night

Zurich's Rose St Louis and Naomi Greatorex of Heath Protection Solutions took the two protection-related prizes at the Women In Financial Advice Awards last night, winning Women of the Year - Protection and Women of the Year - Protection Advice respectively.

Meanwhile Amanda Kerr (Scottish Widows) and Louise Eaton-Terry (Royal London) were named Highly Commended for the Women of the Year - Protection award, while Susie Foottit of Helm Godfrey was runner up in the protection advice category.

Cura's Kathryn Knowles stole Social Media Influencer of the Year for the second year in a row at the second Women in Financial Awards on Wednesday evening at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 financial professionals.

Addidi Wealth founder Anna Sofat was named overall Financial Adviser of the Year. In a close-run contest for the Awards' big accolade, Sofat, who had topped the London Financial Adviser of the Year regional category, narrowly beat Piercefield Oliver founding partner Louise Oliver, who won the Financial Adviser of the Year - South West award, into the runner-up position.

Other dual winners on the night were BRI Wealth Management financial planning director Hannah Edwards, who was adjudged both Financial Adviser of the Year - Midlands & East Anglia and Woman of the Year - Investment Advice; and KBA FS director Sarah Hogan, who picked up the awards for Financial Adviser of the Year - North West and Team Leader of the Year. The full 2019 roll of honour can be seen below.

The Women in Financial Advice awards have been created by Professional Adviser and its sister publications COVER and Retirement Planner to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community as well as the broader financial services sector.

The awards attracted well over 1,100 nominations - a number that again far surpassed the organisers' expectations - from which 28 shortlists totalling some 250 names were eventually reached. It was then up to the 30-strong panel of judges to make some very difficult decisions to select the winners. The awards split into three broad categories - financial advice; wider financial services; and ‘open'.

‘Hundreds of inspirational stories'

Introducing the evening, Professional Adviser senior reporter and Retirement Planner deputy editor Hannah Godfrey said: "The Women In Financial Advice Awards aims to encourage more women to work in an already dynamic sector that, nevertheless, still remains a long way short of fulfilling its true potential.

"This year, as in 2018, we have read hundreds of inspirational stories of how women are making a real difference in changing company attitudes and encouraging diversity and inclusivity - stories of women founding businesses, creating new initiatives and taking up important roles outside of work in order to give back to their communities."

The full 2019 roll of honour is …

Financial advice categories

Financial Adviser of the Year

Anna Sofat, Addidi Wealth

Runner-up: Louise Oliver, Piercefield Oliver

Financial Adviser of the Year - London

Anna Sofat, Addidi Wealth

Financial Adviser of the Year - Midlands & East Anglia

Hannah Edwards, BRI Wealth Management

HC: Jo Calver, Calver Wealth Management

Financial Adviser of the Year - North East

Louisa France, Tilney

Financial Adviser of the Year - North West

Sarah Hogan, KBA FS

HC: Carla Brown, Oakmere Wealth Management

Financial Adviser of the Year - Scotland & NI

Catriona Smith, Chase de Vere

HC: Jayne Gibson, Insight.Out Financial

Financial Adviser of the Year - South East

Sonia Wheeler, Essential Wealth Management

HC: Stefani Williams, Holden & Partners

Financial Adviser of the Year - South West

Louise Oliver, Piercefield Oliver

Financial Adviser of the Year - Wales

Della Tew, Kymin Financial Services

HC: Lauren Cowper, Quilter Private Client Advisers

Financial services categories

Woman of the Year - Adviser Support Services

Cathi Harrison, The Verve Group

Woman of the Year - Fintech

Abbie Knight, Embark Group & DISCUS

Woman of the Year - In-house Adviser Support

Kerrie Webb, Homecroft Wealth

Woman of the Year - Investment

Charlotte Ransom, Netwealth

HC: Ruli Viljoen, Morningstar

Woman of the Year - Investment Advice

Hannah Edwards, BRI Wealth Management

Woman of the Year - Mortgages (inc Equity Release)

Gemma Harle, Intrinsic

Woman of the Year - Mortgage Advice (inc Eq Release)

Julie Roche, Hanover Wealth Management

HC: Sarah Grace, Sarah Grace Mortgages

Woman of the Year - Paraplanning

Chole Moran, 1825 Financial Planning

Woman of the Year - Platforms

Jackie Boylan, Fidelity International

Woman of the Year - Protection

Rose St Louis, Zurich

HC: Louise Eaton-Terry, Royal London

HC: Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows

Woman of the Year - Protection Advice

Naomi Greatorex, Health Protection Solutions

HC: Susie Foosit, Helm Godfrey

Woman of the Year - Retirement

Kate Smith, Aegon

HC: Keeley Paddon, SimplyBiz

Woman of the Year - Retirement Planning

Jayne Gibson, Insight.Out Financial

‘Open' categories

Mentor of the Year

Amanda Cassidy, Intrinsic Financial Services

HC: Fiona White, Miskimmim Wealth

Most Inspiring Returner

Rebecca Dorrian, Chase de Vere

HC: Lizzy Buss, State Street

Rising Star

Jessica McGuigan, Critchleys Financial Planning

Role Model of the Year

Rebecca Robertson, Evolution Financial Planning

HC: Catherine Morgan, The Money Panel

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

HC: Lisa Conway-Hughes, Westminster Wealth

Team Leader of the Year

Sarah Hogan, KBA FS

HC: Leanda Cardall, St James's Place Wealth Management

Contribution to Gender Diversity

HSBC Bank