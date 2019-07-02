PFS simplifies Chartered status application process

"The new application form should speed up the process for achieving and renewing corporate Chartered status" - the CII's Steve Jenkins

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has made the application for renewal process for corporate Chartered status easier

From 1 July, any firms applying for or wishing to renew their corporate Chartered status will be able to do so using a new, automated form.

Unlike the previous application and renewal process, the form will automatically calculate whether a business meets the criteria for staff - for example, if more Chartered advisers are required, the automated form will flag this.

The new application form asks whether the applicant is seeking Chartered status for a specific division of the company or the entire entity. It also questions what the business is doing to give back to the profession.

The PFS said this question had been introduced to allow firms to demonstrate how they contribute to building public trust and promoting professional standards.

CII development director Steve Jenkins said: "By providing prompts and removing the need for manual calculations, the new application form should speed up the process for achieving and renewing corporate Chartered status."

Changes to corporate Chartered status

In May, the PFS, which is part of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), revealed it was relaunching its corporate Chartered proposition for the insurance and financial planning profession.

As part of that relaunch, to achieve corporate Chartered status, at least half of the advisers employed by a firm will have to be of a Chartered status - double the current level of 25%. This change will take effect from January 2020.

Those with existing corporate Chartered status will benefit from a transitional period, rather than a hard January 2020 deadline -subject to having a clear plan in place to meet the criteria as soon as reasonably possible.

The CII will also introduce a temporary waiver to the 50% threshold in order not to penalise firms that are recruiting and training new advisers as a result of business growth.

Additionally, the CII said it was conscious some firms may temporarily be unable to meet the criteria at the relevant time due to unforeseen events, such as the retirement or departure of Chartered advisers.

In such cases, the CII said it would use discretion on a case-by-case basis. Generally, the body added, it would expect to see the firm meet the criteria again within 12 months of the unforeseen event.