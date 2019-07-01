Intrinsic rebrands as Quilter Financial Planning

"The Quilter brand will allow the network advisers to enhance their relationship with their clients by demonstrating the backing of a strong FTSE 250-listed business" - Quilter Financial Planning's Andy Thompson

Move follows renaming of Intrinsic's parent company as Quilter, which separated from Old Mutual in June 2018

Quilter has completed the rebrand of its Intrinsic advice business to Quilter Financial Planning, with the Caerus network brand also being replaced as part of the process.

The move follows the renaming of Intrinsic's parent company as Quilter, which separated from Old Mutual in June 2018 and listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. Quilter has also launched a new Quilter Financial Planning website, which can be found here.

With more than 3,900 advisers, Quilter Financial Planning is one of the UK's largest distributors of advice. It includes Quilter's high net worth business Quilter Private Client Advisers - which bought three businesses last month - and the recently acquired businesses of Charles Derby and Lighthouse, which will rebrand in due course.

Quilter Financial Planning CEO Andy Thompson said: "Since 2006, Intrinsic has rapidly evolved to become the mature business it is today. This year alone we have acquired Charles Derby and Lighthouse, which greatly expands our ability to deliver quality face to face advice.

"As our business is evolving, our brand is as well - and the power of a strong and trusted brand should not be underestimated. The Quilter brand will allow the network advisers to enhance their relationship with their clients by demonstrating the backing of a strong FTSE 250-listed business, while still maintaining their individual brands."

‘Demonstration of commitment'

Quilter chief marketing officer Michelle Andrews said: "Quilter has a deliberate focus on trusted face-to-face advice. It is at the heart of our brand and our business so the transition of our advice network to the Quilter brand is more than a name change - it is a demonstration of our commitment to advice and advisers.

"We are focused on making advice more valued and more accessible. We have recently launched Adviser Delta - designed to demonstrate the value of advice. And the purpose of programmes such as Quilter's financial adviser school is designed to make advice more accessible."