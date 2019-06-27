ABI urges govt. to publish social care green paper

Following research by Populus and the Pensions Policy Institute into the financial health of UK population

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has called on the government to the release its long-awaited social care green paper, which was first promised by the government back in 2017.

Earlier this week, the ABI published polling research from Populus alongside analysis from the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI), which looked into the financial health of the UK population and found that most people are unprepared for the possibility of a social care financial time bomb, with 90% of over-65s having no plan to pay for social care.

The need to address uncertainty around social care funding is even more pressing considering shifting demographics - one in four Brits will be aged over 65 by 2050, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The research found that only 10% of over-65s have made plans to pay for social care, despite around half of all care users having to self-pay in some way. In addition, 51% of people saw the state pension as the most likely source of funding to pay for care, with only 17% saying insurance and 26% saying they would sell their home.

Based on the new findings, the ABI said that a ‘massive new campaign' is needed to raise awareness of social care funding and ‘new incentives should be considered' to encourage people to make provision to pay for care in the future.

Target group for incentives

The report points out that an effective target group of self-funders for incentives would be those who have savings that are more than the means-test threshold (£23,250), but less than £200,000. This target group makes up approximately 37% of people in England aged over-50.

Among the target group, 90% of those aged 65-79 own their home outright, and half of these have over £300,000 in housing wealth. Among 60-64 year olds in the target market, 25% have over £230,000 in pension wealth, and this is likely to increase in future. Therefore, many of the next generation who need care will ultimately have to use housing wealth to pay for it, but pension savings can play an increasing part in the longer term.

Analysing options for self-funding

The report analyses five options for self-funding of social care and sets out the challenges and opportunities of each. The five options analysed are as follows: No income tax payable on pension income used to pay for care; tax-free pension withdrawals if used to purchase an insurance product that covers care costs; the introducing a new Care ISA with no Inheritance Tax paid on residual amounts at death; releasing equity from a property to purchase an insurance product that covers care costs and pledging equity from a property to cover care costs.

Yvonne Braun, director of policy, long-term savings and protection at the ABI said: "The social care system and how it is funded desperately needs an overhaul. People simply aren't preparing to pay for their care costs and this needs to change."

"The government urgently needs to publish the promised green paper and take important decisions on the future of care funding. A major public awareness campaign is essential if we are ever going to get more people making financial plans for care."

"The analysis highlights some proposals to help people who pay for their own care, ranging from income tax exemptions to pledging part of the equity in their home. While insurance and pension savings will never be the whole answer to the social care funding question, they can play an important role."